Isles Day to Day: Pulock a Full Participant in Practice

Ryan Pulock shed the non-contact jersey in third consecutive session with the team

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Ryan Pulock joined the New York Islanders for the third straight practice on Thursday at Northwell Health Ice Center, this time shedding the orange, non-contact jersey.

The veteran defenseman missed seven games with an upper-body injury sustained on Jan. 25. Pulock has 16 points (3G, 13A) in 48 games played this season, along with 105 blocked shots and 58 hits.

The status of Pulock and Scott Mayfield (who was a full participant in practice for the third straight day after he missed four games with a lower-body injury) for Sunday's tilt against the Dallas Stars will be determinded on Saturday, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"It's good to have guys back," Roy said. "Mayfield and Pulock looked really good in practice today. We'll see how it goes on Saturday and we'll see if they're ready for Sunday. It's encouraging."

Practice 2/20: Patrick Roy

Practice 2/20: Hudson Fasching

Practice 2/20: Alex Romanov

