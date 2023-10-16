Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Following a day off, the New York Islanders took to the ice on Monday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Scott Mayfield did not report to skate after blocking a shot late on Saturday. Head Coach Lane Lambert listed the 31-year-old defenseman as day-to-day.

"He's got some swelling, there's some maintenance there," Lambert said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Mayfield was in the lineup on Saturday, recording two shots, two hits and four blocks in 16:47 TOI in the 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.