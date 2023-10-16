News Feed

Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Photos, availabilities and updates from Monday's Islanders practice

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

Following a day off, the New York Islanders took to the ice on Monday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Scott Mayfield did not report to skate after blocking a shot late on Saturday. Head Coach Lane Lambert listed the 31-year-old defenseman as day-to-day.

"He's got some swelling, there's some maintenance there," Lambert said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Mayfield was in the lineup on Saturday, recording two shots, two hits and four blocks in 16:47 TOI in the 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

10/16 Practice: Lane Lambert

10/16 Practice: Matt Martin

10/16 Practice: Cal Clutterbuck