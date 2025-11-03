Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 3

Fresh off a 3-2 comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night, the New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center. Check back later for news and notes.

PRACTICE LINES

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Kyle MacLean

Max Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov – Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed Ilya Sorokin as the starter against the Bruins on Tuesday. Sorokin is 3-4-1 this season, along with a 3.40 GAA and a .877 SV%. He's 4-4-2 against the Bruins lifetime, along with a .898 SV% and a 2.87 GAA.

RITCHIE MAKING A MARK

Roy had positive feedback for Cal Ritchie's ninth NHL game and second with the Isles. The 20-year-old started the game centering a line with Jonathan Drouin and Kyle Palmieri, logging 13:56 and recording one shot on goal. Their line was defensively responsible, not allowing a shot on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Ritchie can learn a lot from his veteran linemates, both 200-foot players.

"Are there details we have to work with him? Yes, but I thought he was in the right position," Roy said. "He's got some really good skills offensively, I'm pleased with him. Playing with Drouin and Palmieri, I think he'll learn a lot and they'll be great mentors for him. He couldn't have better than these two guys.