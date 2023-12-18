Isles Day to Day: Horvat Skates 

Bo Horvat was a full participant in Monday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, showing no ill effects after he collided with Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak late on Saturday night.

"I was kind of uncomfortable afterwards, but everything's fine," Horvat said on Monday. "I feel fine and ready to go for tomorrow."

Horvat is second on the Islanders in goals (12) and third in points (30) through 29 games this season and is riding a career-high 10-game point streak, with 16 points (7G, 9A) over that span. Head Coach Lane Lambert did not express concern about the status of the 28-year-old center after Monday's practice.

"I'm not concerned," Lambert said of Horvat. "He looked fine to me today."

Kyle Palmieri (maintenance) was absent from practice on Monday, but Lambert expects the 32-year-old forward to play on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Palmieri played in all 30 games this season, racking up nine goals and nine assists. He ranks fifth on the team in points (18) and is tied with Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat for the team lead in power-play goals (4).

Oliver Wahlstrom also missed practice with an illness on Monday. The 23-year-old winger has five points (2G, 3A) through 17 games this season.