Meet Sophie Marino, a 17-Year-Old Goalie Backstopping the Boys’ Varsity Team

In celebration of Women’s History Month read about Sophie Marino’s passion for hockey through inspiration from her mom and brother

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© Debbie Marino

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

When Long Beach High School Senior Sophie Marino added hockey gear to her leotard, she didn’t just find a new sport and a new passion - she became the only girl backstopping a boys’ varsity team on Long Island.  

“I never imagined playing hockey, but I thought about it and thought it would be really cool to try,” Sophie said. “That’s how it all started.”  

When Sophie went to watch her brother Matthew's former varsity team one night, she noticed that the group didn’t have a backup goalie. Matthew had graduated high school already, as it was the year after he was the starter for the team, and he had a backup goalie on the team last year.

Matthew half-jokingly encouraged her to try goalie and be the team's backup. It set off a light bulb in Sophie’s mind. 

She took Matthew’s old gear – but got her own stick and skates – and hit the ice with her brother acting as her coach, practicing with him day in and day out.  

“As soon as I stepped on the ice and got the smell of the rink, the feeling of the ice below my feet, it was so cool,” Sophie said. “It was just so much fun. My brother gave me so many tips and tricks and was my coach the entire time I was learning.”

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Bid on Women in Sports autographed jerseys until March 27 at 10PM. Winners will receive two tickets for the Apr. 9 home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Proceeds benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

Although Sophie dove into a rough-and-tumble sport where she regularly faces shots from boys, her mother Debbie wasn’t concerned. Sophie, 17, and her sister Jada, 14, have a background in competitive gymnastics.  

Sophie built up upper and lower body strength to help her play goalie – she had been involved in gymnastics since she was three years old and started competing by age seven. That, plus the training from her brother, helped Debbie feel comfortable before Sophie’s first varsity season.  

“I wasn't worried about her getting shot at because she's tough and she was doing really good with my son,” Debbie said. “I wasn't concerned with that, but as a mom, I was worried that she would be the only girl. But I was excited for her opportunity for her to try it out.”

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Debbie's concerns melted away when she saw how the boys on the team cheered her on, as well as the strong support from the coaches and parents.  

“They all embraced her right away,” Debbie said. “They were so open and supportive. I am so proud of her and I'm so excited for her. I think it's amazing that she's got this opportunity.” 

To ease her into action, Sophie’s first two outings were both backup opportunities when her team had a sizeable lead. She held down the fort and didn’t allow a goal across both games. With two games under her belt, the coach felt comfortable starting Sophie when their starter, Justin, was injured.  

Sophie made her first-ever start on Dec. 19. There were the pregame nerves and excitement, before ultimately finding her groove when she made the first save of the game. She kept her first game puck – which says “first varsity win” as a prized possession.  

“After the first save, I thought to myself, okay I can do this,” Sophie said. “It just boosted me and made me happy.” 

Sophie, who is at a pivotal point in her young adult life, is deciding which college to attend in the fall. She’s strongly considering Binghamton University, where Matthew attends, in part because of their girls’ club hockey and gymnastics teams.  

“I’ve never played on a girls’ team before, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Sophie said. “I’m really excited, I think it’s going to be so much fun.” 

As Sophie is living out her dream – with endless possibilities ahead of her – Debbie is thrilled to see her daughter have the opportunities she didn’t get to have at her age. Debbie, who was born in Colorado but grew up in Saskatchewan, CAN, was immersed in hockey culture, but didn’t have the resources to learn the game. 

“When I grew up, I loved hockey, but they didn't let girls play hockey,” Debbie said. “In Canada, everyone wants to skate. So, I tried figure skating, it was the closest I could get to hockey without playing. So, when my son started to play hockey, I drove him everywhere and watched him all the time. It made me want to learn the game.” ​

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Debbie has been playing as a netminder in open hockey clinics for the past six years and got her husband into hockey as well, as the game became a way for the family to bond. As a hockey mom, she loves supporting her kids off the ice, as well as across the ice.  

“It’s usually the dad and son going together, but I love that a mom and daughter duo is welcome, or a mother and son dynamic,” Debbie said. “It’s a lot of fun to bond with them through hockey.” 

Debbie and Sophie often take the opposing nets during clinics and open hockey sessions, but they are theoretically on the same team.  

“It’s awesome, I love playing with my mom,” Sophie said. “I love looking across the ice and seeing her. Every time we make a save, we’ll wave at each other and jump up and down. It’s so cool that three of us in the family play goalie.” 

It’s a friendly family competition between the girls and boys in the family.  

“We always try to rob her dad and brother,” Debbie said with a laugh. “My son likes to try the Michigan, but we’re used to it now, so we try to block it. That’s our mission, to never let them score.” 

The Marinos are a pure hockey family. They always rooted for the Islanders, but after Matthew attended Matt Martin’s annual week-long hockey camp and received an autographed stick, the entire family became die-hard Islanders fans, watching and attending Islanders games all the time as a family of five. 

They’ll attend the Islanders’ Women in Sports Night on March 24th – a night they’re all looking forward to, a celebration of Sophie and Debbie and how far women in hockey have come.  

“I can’t wait to see the Islanders at UBS Arena,” Sophie said. “We’re all so excited. It makes me think about how grateful I am that I had the opportunity to start playing, and that I have such an amazing brother that helped me out and taught me how to be a goalie.”

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