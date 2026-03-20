Meet Sophie Marino, a 17-Year-Old Goalie Backstopping the Boys’ Varsity Team

When Long Beach High School Senior Sophie Marino added hockey gear to her leotard, she didn’t just find a new sport and a new passion - she became the only girl backstopping a boys’ varsity team on Long Island.

“I never imagined playing hockey, but I thought about it and thought it would be really cool to try,” Sophie said. “That’s how it all started.”

When Sophie went to watch her brother Matthew's former varsity team one night, she noticed that the group didn’t have a backup goalie. Matthew had graduated high school already, as it was the year after he was the starter for the team, and he had a backup goalie on the team last year.

Matthew half-jokingly encouraged her to try goalie and be the team's backup. It set off a light bulb in Sophie’s mind.

She took Matthew’s old gear – but got her own stick and skates – and hit the ice with her brother acting as her coach, practicing with him day in and day out.

“As soon as I stepped on the ice and got the smell of the rink, the feeling of the ice below my feet, it was so cool,” Sophie said. “It was just so much fun. My brother gave me so many tips and tricks and was my coach the entire time I was learning.”