Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (39-26-5) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (37-21-11)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Every game is a big game for the New York Islanders at this point in the season, but Sunday’s tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets feels a little bigger.

The Islanders (83 points) are currently chasing the Blue Jackets (85 points) for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Columbus currently sits in third place in the Metropolitan Division, while New York is the first team on the outside of the playoff picture. (The Islanders also sit one point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card berth in the East.)

Columbus also has a game in-hand on the Islanders, so while an Islanders win would tie the teams in points, it would not swap their places in the standings. An Islanders loss would create a three-or-four-point gap.

The Islanders are also looking to snap a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 7-3 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The Isles have not lost three consecutive games in regulation this season.

The Blue Jackets also played on Saturday, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-2 to extend their winning streak to four games.