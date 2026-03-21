Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start, Line Changes in Montreal

LINE CHANGES

Head Coach Patrick Roy tweaked all four of his lines after Thursday's loss to Ottawa.

Anders Lee skated with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, breaking up one of the most consistent duos this season in Horvat and Emil Heineman. Roy cited Lee's play with Horvat and Barzal last year as an impetus for the move. Lee and Barzal have played together plenty in the past, so there is familiarity there.

"We'll let him go to work down low and hopefully he can fish some pucks out for us," Barzal said of Lee. "He's been great in the forecheck all year, so hopefully he can create a few turnovers for us tonight. He's good around the net, so it'll force us to put pucks there."

Heineman is expected to play on the right side of Brayden Schenn and Anthony Duclair in what will be a new-look line.

Simon Holmstrom was reunited with longtime linemate - and penalty kill partner - JG Pageau, with Ondrej Palat joining them. Roy said the connection between Holmstrom and Pageau was "important" in reuniting them.

Marc Gatcomb drew back into the lineup for the first time since March 13 after sitting out three games as a healthy scratch. Kyle MacLean came out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

"We feel like it gives us four very good lines," Roy said.

SOROKIN TO START

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal for the Islanders on Saturday. Sorokin is 6-0-2 lifetime against Montreal with a 1.83 GAA, a .939 SV% and three shutouts.