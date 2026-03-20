The Skinny: Senators 3, Islanders 2

Game 69

Ottawa 3, Isles 2

Brady Tkachuk fought Anders Lee in the first second of the game and then broke a 2-2 tie with 13 seconds to play as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Isles 3-2, before a crowd of 16,785 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Matthew Schaefer and Brayden Schenn had given the Isles the lead twice, but the Sens tied it both times, setting the stage for the latest game winning goal against the Isles since January 13, 2024, in Nashville.

The Isles are 7-4-0 since the Olympic Break and 26-15-2 in their last 43 games but drop out of a playoff spot for the first time since December 4th; the final game of the Canadian road trip is on Saturday in Montreal.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Matthew Schaefer (21) Ryan Pulock (22), Bo Horvat (20) 04:45 NYI 1,OTT 0

Shane Pinto (18) Tyler Kleven (11), Nikolas Matinpalo (5) 10:27 NYI 1,OTT 1 SHG

3rd Period

Brayden Schenn (14) Simon Holmstrom (20), Scott Mayfield (9) 02:02 NYI 2,OTT 1

Warren Foegele (10) Fabian Zetterlund (14), Dennis Gilbert (1) 05:12 NYI 2,OTT 2

Brady Tkachuk (19) Jordan Spence (17), Drake Batherson (33) 19:47 NYI 2,OTT 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 12-6-0 in their last eighteen games… The Isles fall to 16-3-3 when tied after two periods .... Brayden Schenn scored his second goal with the Isles (2-2-4 in six games) and the 292nd of his NHL career; it was the Isles' only shot on goal in the third period… Matthew Schaefer (18 years, 195 days) is the youngest defenseman and seventh-youngest player in NHL history to reach 50 career points, and the youngest to do so since Nathan MacKinnon did so (18 years, 184 days) on March 4, 2014…Schaefer's 21 career goals are 26th in club history among defensemen for a career….The Isles lost the face-off battle for the first time since the Trade Deadline…Shane Pinto scored his fourth career shorthanded goal; he is 3-2-5 in eight games vs. the Isles.

The Playoff Chase

1. (1st Metro) Carolina 92 points (31 RW) in 68 games

2. (1st Atlantic) Buffalo 92 (36 RW) in 69

3. (2nd Atlantic) Tampa Bay 88 (33 RW) in 69

4. (2nd Metro) Pittsburgh 84 (29 RW) in 68

5. (3rd Atlantic) Montreal 84 (25 RW) in 68

6. (1st WC) Boston 84 (28 RW) in 69

7. (2nd WC) Detroit 84 (27 RW) in 69

8. (3rd Metro) Columbus 83 (26 RW) in 68

----------

9. (3rd WC/4th Metro) ISLES 83 (25 RW) in 69

10. (4th WC) Ottawa 79 (29 RW) in 68

Upcoming Games

Fri: CAR@TOR

Sat: NYI@MTL, BUF@LA, TB@EDM, WPG@PIT, BOS@DET, SEA@CBJ, TOR@OTT

Sun: CBJ@NYI, BUF@ANA, TB@CGY, CAR@PIT

Mon: OTT@NYR

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles engaged in a fight one second into play for the second time in club history. Matt Martin and Joe Finley fought two Lightning players on January 21, 2013.

Last Second Losses

This was the fifth time in club history that the Isles allowed the winning goal in the final 13 seconds of regulation:

• 19:59 - Brian MacLellan (Minnesota) 1/27/1988

• 19:57 – Brayden Schenn (Philadelphia) 4/7/2015

• 19:52 – Alexandre Carrier (Nashville) 1/13/2024

• 19:48 - Eeli Tolvanen (Nashville) 12/9/2021

• 19:47 - Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) 3/19/2026

Brady's goal knocked his father off the list of five-latest winning goals against the Isles. Keith Tkachuk did it for Phoenix on January 3, 1998 (19:46), about 20 months before Brady was born.

Milestone Men

• Matthew Schaefer earned his 50th point; he is the fourth rookie defenseman in club history to do so. He is the 50th defensemen in club history with 50 career points.

• Schaefer tied Cale Makar and Mo Seider's rookie point total; Quinn Hughes (53) and Lane Hutson (66) are the only active defensemen who had more points as a rookie.

• Schaefer scored his 21st goal; among rookie defensemen, only Brian Leetch (23) and Barry Beck (22) have more goals in a season.

• Denis Potvin had six seasons with a least 22 goals, and two others with 21, as Schaefer matched that total for 7th place in club history among defensemen.

• Anders Lee remains tied with Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 542 points.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Ryan Pulock is one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defensemen history and is four points behind Nick Leddy for fourth place among club defensemen

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 14 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out nineteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 23-12-1 (with an NHL-best .922 save percentage, and a 2.26 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-2-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-9-3 on the season. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are nearing the end of a stretch where they are playing nine of 12 games on the road. They are 7-4-0 overall, 2-1-0 at home and 5-3-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ W 2-1 (OT)

• March 10 at STL W 4-3 (OT)

• March 13 vs LA L 2-3

• March 14 vs CGY W 3-2

• March 17 at TOR W 3-1

• March 19 at OTT L 2-3

• March 21 at MTL

Beginning on Sunday, they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Eight of the remaining 13 games will be played in four sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 21 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (21-29-50 in 69 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 21

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least 21 goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 29 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 50

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only five Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 50 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. John Tavares (54) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 97 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (21), assists (29), and points (50). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 21 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Matthew Schaefer 50 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Matthew Schaefer 21 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 33 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and 2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid). He is a net +15(having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Season, Since 2019-10)

1. PK Subban MTL 40 (2010-11)

2. Matthew Schaefer 33 (2025-26)

This is only the tenth time since 2009-10 (including Dion Phaneuf four times, and PK Subban twice) that a defenseman has drawn at least 33 penalties. Schaefer's +15 differential is by far the best of those ten.

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 33

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 33

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 29:24 only once: Bryan Berard -31:30 on February 7, 1998, vs. the Devils, when he was 20 years, 339 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until August 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

3. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer now has the 12th-highest ice-time for a teenager; the record is 30:57 and is held by Jay Bouwmeester; there are only four recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the sixth teenager with multiple games of at least 29 minutes; Seth Jones is the only one to have three such games.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 57 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eighteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win thirteen times this season, including five times in the third period.

The Isles have six multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 34 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 39-25-5 for 83 points in 69 games

• 2024-25 32-29-8 for 72 points in 69 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 38-102-140

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 38 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 35-56-91

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 35 rookie goals are tied with Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 91 points are 2nd to Chicago's 96. Islander rookies have scored 17.3% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 39-25-5 overall; they are 18-11-2 at home and 21-14-3 on the road.

Ottawa is 35-24-9 overall; they are 17-11-5 at home and 18-13-4 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 23-12-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 10-6-2 vs. Atlantic) and 16-13-1 against the West (6-7-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 26-9-3 when scoring first and 13-16-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-11-1=19

Ottawa 7-8-11=26

The Isles are 13-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 24-8-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves; he is 25-16-2 this season and 5-1-1 vs. Ottawa.

James Reimer made 17 saves; he is 5-3-1 this season and 10-4-2 vs. the Isles

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-4 (8:00) and allowed a shorthanded goal; Ottawa was 0-2 (4:00).

The Isles are 19-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-19-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-12-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 27-13-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 18-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-10-2 when they are outscored, and 16-14-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 31-4-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 8-21-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 25-7-5 in games decided by a single goal including 11-7 in regulation. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 5-7-0 on the front end and 8-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 21st-22nd when the Isles visit Montreal and host Columbus.

The Isles are 7-5-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (24:07); Ottawa: Thomas Chabot (30:50)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (22:39).

Face-offs

Isles 24, Ottawa 27 (47%)

Casey Cizikas won 6 of 8 for the Isles; Claude Giroux won 8 of 12 for Ottawa.

Hit Count

Isles 19 (Emil Heineman -4)

Ottawa 29 (Five with 3)

Fights

Anders Lee fought Brady Tkachuk off the opening faceoff; Brayden Schenn also fought Ridley Greig in the first period. Season total: 8 (Mayfield -2, MacLean-2, Lee-2, DeAngelo, Schenn)

Blocked Shots

Isles 10 (Anthony Duclair and Kyle MacLean -3)

Ottawa 12 (Artem Zub -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 44, Ottawa 58

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 37, Ottawa 45

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas +4

Ottawa: Ridley Greig +19

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 6, Ottawa 14

5-on-5: Isles 3, Ottawa 10

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Marc Gatcomb, (Max Shabanov-INJ)

Games Lost to injury: 333. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 313th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (151) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (104).

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/11

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (6): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation; Matthew Tkachuk GWG (19:47 3/19 OTT)

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 965 \\* 5. Anders Lee 910…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 629 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 626 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Scott Mayfield 602 \\* 23. Mathew Barzal 598

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 122

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 373…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 183…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne and Anders Lee 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 525…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 278

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +72 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 183 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 144…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 106

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 239…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 173…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 136

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 295…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 150 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 24-27-3-5 on the season and is tied with Springfield for the final playoff spot.

Bridgeport hosts Hershey Saturday in the front-end of a home-and-home series.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 28, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 39.(Luff has 45, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-12-6, 2.87, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 10-7-1, 2.46, .901

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied, 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2). The teams will meet at UBS Arena on April 11th to complete the season series

The loss snapped a four-game Islander winning streak in Ottawa; they are still 10-3-0 in their last thirteen visits to Canadian Tire Centre.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, MARCH 21st — ISLES AT MONTREAL 7:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The nine road games in a twelve-game stretch returning from the Olympic break comes to end in the same spot it started as the Isles return to the Bell Center in Montreal.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won that game on February 26th with an overtime goal to snap a four game (0-2-2) Islander losing streak in La Belle Province.

Each of the last five games between the teams has gone extra time, with the Isles winning four of them.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.