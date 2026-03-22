The Skinny: Canadiens 7, Islanders 3

Game 70

Montreal 7, Isles 3

Cole Caufield recorded his 3rd career hat trick, all in a 15:51 span, as the Montreal Canadiens scored six goals in 17:10 to overcome a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Isles 7-3, before a sellout crowd of 20,962 at Bell Centre.

Emil Heineman reached the 20-goal mark and Simon Holmstrom also scored, as the Isles held a 2-1 lead late in the second period, but the Canadiens took over from there, despite Matthew Schaefer's 8th power play goal.

The Isles are 7-5-0 since the Olympic Break and 26-16-2 in their last 44 games as they remain one point out of a playoff spot; they return home on Sunday to begin a stretch where they will play 10 of the final twelve games on home ice.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Juraj Slafkovský (26) Nick Suzuki (58), Cole Caufield (30) 04:10 NYI 0,MTL 1 PPG

Emil Heineman (20) Anders Lee (21) Tony DeAngelo (28) 06:46 NYI 1,MTL 1 PPG

Simon Holmstrom (17) Adam Pelech (10) 13:19 NYI 2,MTL 1

2nd Period

Alex Newhook (10) Kaiden Guhle (7), Oliver Kapanen (14) 17:49 NYI 2,MTL 2

Cole Caufield (41) Nick Suzuki (59), Juraj Slafkovský (33) 19:08 NYI 2,MTL 3 PPG

3rd Period

Matthew Schaefer (22) Mathew Barzal (46), Bo Horvat (21) 00:45 NYI 3,MTL 3 PPG

Kaiden Guhle (2) Alexandre Carrier (14), Brendan Gallagher (16) 03:17 NYI 3,MTL 4

Juraj Slafkovský (27) Cole Caufield (31), Nick Suzuki (60) 08:08 NYI 3,MTL 5

Cole Caufield (42) Juraj Slafkovský (34), Kaiden Guhle (8) 11:20 NYI 3,MTL 6

Cole Caufield (43) Nick Suzuki (61) 14:59 NYI 3,MTL 7 PPG

The Skinny

The Isles are 12-7-0 in their last nineteen games… The Isles fall to 5-21-1 when trailing after two periods Schaefer's 22 career goals are tied-23rd in club history among defensemen for a career…The Isles pulled Ilya Sorokin after the sixth goal; it was the first time he had been pulled all season… The Canadiens' top line combined for 5-10-15, as Cole Caufield had his first career five-point game, Juraj Slafkofsky had his first four-point (2-2-4) game and Nick Suzuki had four assists for the first time…The Isles had gone 14-14 on the penalty kill since the trade deadline prior to allowing three goals tonight…The Isles are 5-2-0 when scoring multiple power play goals, with the other loss in the home opener…Emil Heineman's goal gives the Isles three 20-goal scorers, including two who were not with the team last season…Matthew Schaefer became the first rookie defenseman in club history with eight power play goals in a season, breaking a tie with Vladimir Malakhov….Cole Caufield, who is known as Mr. Saturday Night, now has 19 goals in 19 Saturday games this season…Emil Heineman matched Simon Holmstrom's 20-goal total from last season as the most by a Swede in the post-Cup era.

The Playoff Chase

1. (1st Metro) Carolina 94 points (31 RW) in 69 games

2. (1st Atlantic) Buffalo 94 (37 RW) in 70

3. (2nd Atlantic) Tampa Bay 88 (33 RW) in 67

4. (2nd Metro) Pittsburgh 86 (29 RW) in 69

5. (3rd Atlantic) Montreal 86 (26 RW) in 69

6. (1st WC) Boston 86 (29 RW) in 70

7. (3rd Metro) Columbus 85 (26 RW) in 69

8. (2nd WC) Detroit 84 (27 RW) in 70

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9. (3rd WC/4th Metro) ISLES 83 (25 RW) in 70

10. (4th WC) Ottawa 81 (30 RW) in 69

11. (5th WC) Philadelphia 80 (21 RW) in 69

12. (6th WC) Washington 78 (30 RW) in 70

*not including TB@EDM on Saturday night

Saturday's Results:

• NYI 3 @MTL 7

• BUF 4 @LA 1

• TB @EDM

• WPG 4 @PIT 5 (SO)

• BOS 4 @DET 2

• SEA 2 @CBJ 5

• TOR 2 @OTT 5

• PHI 4 @SJS 1

Upcoming Games

Sun: CBJ@NYI, BUF@ANA, TB@CGY, CAR@PIT, COL@WAS

Mon: OTT@NYR

Tue: CHI @NYI, MIN@TB, CAR@MTL,COL@PIT,CBJ@PHI,TOR@BOS, OTT@DET, WAS@STL

Wed: BOS@BUF

First Times in a Long Time

• Matthew Schaefer is the first Islander defenseman to score eight power play goals since Mark Streit had nine in 2009-10.

• The Isles allowed seven goals to Montreal for the first time since January 8, 1998 (8-2 loss at the Coliseum).

• The Isles allowed seven goals in a regulation road game for the first time since February 25, 2017, at Columbus; the Isles lost 7-6 in OT in Nashville last April 8th.

• The Isles allowed three power play goals for the first time since February 18, 2024 (to the Rangers at Met Life). That was also the last Islander game where the teams combined for five power play goals.

Milestone Men

• Mathew Barzal played his 599th game; he will be the 23rd skater in club history to appear in 600 games.

• Matthew Schaefer earned his 51st point; he is the fourth rookie defenseman in club history to do so; the club record is 56 and is held by Stefan Persson.

• Schaefer(51) passed Cale Makar and Mo Seider's rookie point total of 50; Quinn Hughes (53) and Lane Hutson (66) are the only active defensemen who had more points as a rookie.

• Schaefer scored his 22nd goal, tying Barry Beck (22) for the second-highest total in a season. His next goal will tie Brian Leetch's NHL record.

• Denis Potvin had six seasons with at least 22 goals, as Schaefer matched that total for 6th place in club history among defensemen.

• Anders Lee passed Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 543 points; his next point will tie John Tonelli for 10th place.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Ryan Pulock is one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defensemen history and is four points behind Nick Leddy for fourth place among club defensemen

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 14 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out nineteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 23-13-1 (with a .919 save percentage, and a 2.37 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-3-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-9-3 on the season. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles reach the end of a stretch where they played nine of 12 games on the road. They went 7-5-0 overall, 2-1-0 at home and 5-4-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ W 2-1 (OT)

• March 10 at STL W 4-3 (OT)

• March 13 vs LA L 2-3

• March 14 vs CGY W 3-2

• March 17 at TOR W 3-1

• March 19 at OTT L 2-3

• March 21 at MTL L 3-7

The Home Stretch

Beginning on Sunday, the Isles will end the regular season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

• March 22 vs CBJ

• March 24 vs CHI

• March 26 vs DAL

• March 28 vs FLA

• March 30 vs PIT

• March 31 @ BUF

• April 3 vs PHI

• April 4 @ CAR

• April 9 vs TOR

• April 11 vs OTT

• April 12 vs MTL

• April 14 vs CAR

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (22-29-51 in 70 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 8 (2025-26)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least 22 goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 29 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 51

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only five Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 51 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. John Tavares (54) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 96 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (22), assists (29), and points (51). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Matthew Schaefer 51 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78) and Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 34 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and 2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid). He is a net +16 (having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Season, Since 2019-10)

1. PK Subban MTL 40 (2010-11)

2. Matthew Schaefer 34 (2025-26)

This is only the ninth time since 2009-10 (including Dion Phaneuf three times, and PK Subban twice) that a defenseman has drawn at least 34 penalties. Schaefer's +16 differential is by far the highest of that group.

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 33

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 33

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 29:24 only once: Bryan Berard -31:30 on February 7, 1998, vs. the Devils, when he was 20 years, 339 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until August 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

3. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer now has the 12th-highest ice-time for a teenager; the record is 30:57 and is held by Jay Bouwmeester; there are only four recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the sixth teenager with multiple games of at least 29 minutes; Seth Jones is the only one to have three such games.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 58 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-78) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eighteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fourteen times this season, including five times in the third period.

The Isles have six multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 34 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 39-26-5 for 83 points in 70 games

• 2024-25 32-28-10 for 74 points in 70 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 39-104-143

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 39 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 36-56-92

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 36 rookie goals are the most in the NHL while the 92 points are 2nd to Chicago's 96. Islander rookies have scored 17.3% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 39-26-5 overall; they are 18-11-2 at home and 21-15-3 on the road.

Montreal is 38-21-10 overall; they are 20-13-2 at home and 18-8-8 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 23-13-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 10-7-2 vs. Atlantic) and 16-13-1 against the West (6-7-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 26-9-3 when scoring first and 13-17-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-8-8=22

Montreal 17-7-12=36

The Isles are 13-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 24-9-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves before being replaced after Montreal's sixth goal; he is 25-17-2 this season and 6-1-2 vs. Montreal. David Rittich made three saves in his first relief appearance of the season.

Jacob Fowler made 19 saves; he is 6-5-2 this season and 1-0-0 vs. the Isles

Special Teams

The Isles were 2-3 (4:33); Montreal was 3-4 (3:55).

The Isles are 19-7-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-19-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-13-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 27-13-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 18-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-10-2 when they are outscored, and 16-15-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles 31-5-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 8-21-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 25-7-5 in games decided by a single goal including 11-7 in regulation. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-8-0 on the front end and 8-3-1 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes Sunday at home vs. Columbus. The next back-to-back will be on March 30th-31st when the Isles host Pittsburgh and visit Buffalo.

The Isles are 7-5-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (22:25); Montreal: Mike Matheson (21:45)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:21).

Face-offs

Isles 26, Montreal 26 (50%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 9 of 11 for the Isles; Nick Suzuki won 10 of 14 for Montreal.

Hit Count

Isles 34 (Marc Gatcomb -6)

Montreal 25 (Two with 5)

Fights

None. Season total: 8 (Mayfield -2, MacLean-2, Lee-2, DeAngelo, Schenn)

Blocked Shots

Isles 11 (Four with 2)

Montreal 18 (Noah Dobson -5)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 49, Montreal 67

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 39, Montreal 58

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Bo Horvat +6

Montreal: Lane Hutson +17

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 7, Montreal 17

5-on-5: Isles 5, Montreal 15

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Kyle MacLean, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 337. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 314th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (152) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Tony DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has played 105 straight. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11), (Offside – MTL 3/21)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/11

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (6): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation; Matthew Tkachuk GWG (19:47 3/19 OTT)

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 966 \\* 5. Anders Lee 911…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 630 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 627 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Scott Mayfield 603 \\* 23. Mathew Barzal 599

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 122

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 374…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 239…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 183…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Anders Lee 543 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 526…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 278

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +84 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +71 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 183 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 1454…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 106

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 239…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 174…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 136

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 296…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 150 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport improved to 25-27-3-5 on the season with a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday over Hershey; Bridgeport rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits for the win; Liam Foudy had a goal (tying for the team lead with 22) and an assist. The same teams will switch sites and play in Chocolatetown on Sunday.

Bridgeport remains tied with Springfield for the final playoff spot; the Islanders have played one fewer game.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman and Liam Foudy 22; Assists: Matthew Warren and Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 29, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 39.(Luff has 46, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-12-6, 2.87, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 11-7-1, 2.48, .900

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied, 1 game to 1 (Montreal has 3 points to the Isles' 2). The teams will meet at UBS Arena on April 13th to complete the season series

This was the first game between the teams decided in regulation since January 25, 2024; the Isles had won four of the five games (all decided after 60 minutes) since then.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, MARCH 22nd — COLUMBUS AT ISLES 7:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles return home to open a key five-game homestand as they welcome Columbus to UBS. It is the fourth meeting of the season, and the Isles have two dramatic wins in the first three. Matthew Schaefer scored twice in a comeback win in November and the Isles earned an overtime win in Ohio in February on a goal from Simon Holmstrom.

The Isles are 7-0-1 in eight games played between the teams at UBS Arena; the Blue Jackets (8-0-4 in their last 12 since losing to Boston in their first game back from the Olympic break) will look to tie the second-longest point streak in their history. The Jackets are 19-2-4 in their last 25 games.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.