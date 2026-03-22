Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Canadiens 7-3

The New York Islanders dropped their second straight game on Saturday night, falling 7-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell.

Emil Heineman (PPG), Simon Holmstrom and Matthew Schaefer (PPG) scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to counteract a big night from Montreal’s top line.

Cole Caufield’s five-point game (3G, 2A) led the way as he, Juraj Slafkovsky (2G, 2A) and Nick Suzuki (4A) combined for 13 points in the contest. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle (1G, 2A) also had a three-point night and Alex Newhook rounded out the scoring for Montreal.

It was just the second time the Islanders had allowed seven goals in a game and first since New Year’s Day against Utah.

Ilya Sorokin was pulled after allowing six goals on 31 shots in the loss in an effort to preserve him for Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which he will start. David Rittich stopped three-of-four shots in relief.

Jacob Fowler stopped 19-of-22 shots in the win.

The loss was compounded by the Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) and Columbus Blue Jackets (85 points) winning earlier in the day. As a result, the Islanders remain out of a playoff position, two points back of Columbus for third in the Metropolitan Division and one point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference.