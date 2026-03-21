Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

CANADIENS NOTES

- Montreal enters Saturday off a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings, which marked their third defeat in their last four games (1-3-0). Juraj Slafkovsky scored the Canadiens’ only goal in the loss.

- The Canadiens (84 points) sit in third place in the Atlantic Division and ahead of the Bruins (84 points) and Red Wings (84 points) since they have played one fewer game (68).

- Slafkovsky is riding a five-game point streak coming into Saturday’s game against the Islanders and 11 points (4G, 7A) in his last nine contests. The 21-year-old registered an assist the last time these two squads met. He ranks third on the Canadiens with 57 points (25G, 32A) in 68 games this season.

- Slafkovsky's line mates – Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield – have also been on a tear as of late, with Suzuki also on a five-game point streak and Caufield on a four-game one. Suzuki has earned seven points (3G, 4A), including two multi-point games, in this five-game stretch and is tied for 10th in the NHL with 81 points (24G, 57A) this season. Caufield has five points (3G, 2A) in his four-game streak and is tied for second on the team with 69 points (40G, 29A) in this campaign.

- Though he didn’t hit the scoresheet against Detroit, Lane Hutson has 10 points (1G, 2A) in his last nine games. Hutson has 29 multi-assist games in 152 GP and is one multi-assist performance away from passing Denis Potvin (177 GP) and becoming the quickest defenseman in NHL history to reach 30 of such games. He recorded one assist in the last game against the Isles. Hutson ranks first among Canadiens defensemen and is tied for third among all NHL defensemen with 69 points (11G, 58A) this season.

- Noah Dobson, who was selected 12th overall by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft, will play his second game against his former franchise. He scored twice in the overtime loss to the Islanders on Feb. 26 and ranks fifth on the team with 45 points (12G, 33A) this year.

- Josh Anderson (upper-body, day-to-day) was absent from the lineup against the Red Wings on Thursday night. Anderson has 22 points (13G, 9A) in 61 games this season.

- Patrick Laine (upper-body, IR) hasn’t suited up for the Canadiens since Oct. 16, 2025. He’s making strides toward returning but likely will not face the Islanders on Saturday.

- Montreal owns the sixth-best power-play (24.4%) in the NHL this season but have converted just once on their last 10 power-play chances.

- Defensively, the Canadiens own the 25th best penalty kill (77.1%) in the league this season.