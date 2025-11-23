Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau Week-to-Week

JG Pageau is week-to-week with an upper-body injury

By Luca Dallasta

Jean-Gabriel Pageau is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Sunday.

It’s unclear when Pageau suffered the injury, as the center played the full game in the Isles 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. He registered 19 shifts for 15:58 TOI, blocking one shot and laying a hit.

Pageau has six goals, six assists and a 59.5 faceoff win percentage through 22 games this season, averaging 15:24 TOI.

Max Tsyplakov drew back into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Kraken. The second-year forward has one goal in 13 games played for the Isles this season.

