Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates with Islanders

Scott Mayfield skated with the Islanders for first time since suffering upper-body injury on Dec. 11

nyi-mayfield-blue
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield participated in the Islanders morning skate on Wednesday, marking his first session with the team since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 11. His status for Wednesday's game vs Pittsburgh is unknown, but the defenseman is still on IR and would need to be activated before returning to the lineup.

The 31-year-old defenseman has four assists and 58 blocks through 20 games this season. Mayfield is one of three Islanders defensemen out with injuries, along with Adam Pelech (LTIR - upper body) and Ryan Pulock (IR - lower body).

