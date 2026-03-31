Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (42-28-5) AT BUFFALO SABRES (45-21-8)

7:00 PM | KEYBANK CENTER

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The New York Islanders travel to Western New York to play the Buffalo Sabres for the back end of a back-to-back and their second-to-last road game of the 2025-26 season.

“We’re going into Buffalo, one of the best teams in the league right now,” Anders Lee said after Monday night’s game. “We need to get back to get back on our side of things and get two points.”

The Islanders dropped an 8-3 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Brayden Schenn were the goal scorers for New York in the loss. Ilya Sorokin (21 saves) allowed a career-high seven goals before getting pulled in the third period. David Rittich made two saves on three shots in relief.

The Islanders (89 points) dropped to third place in the Metropolitan Division after they were overtaken by the Penguins (90 points). The Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points) remain a point behind with a game in-hand, while the Ottawa Senators (86 points), Detroit Red Wings (86 points) and Philadelphia Flyers (86 points) are still in the Eastern Conference playoff race with two games in-hand.