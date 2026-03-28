Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers

DEANGELO INJURY UPDATE

Tony DeAngelo (lower-body) will miss 1-2 weeks, the team announced prior to Thursday’s game.

DeAngelo suffered the injury in the first period of Tuesday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Islanders defenseman has 33 points (5G, 28A), 30 hits, 67 blocked shots and 19 takeaways this season.

BO KNOWS BIG GOAL TOTALS

Horvat’s game opening goal was his 30th of the season and was the third straight game where the Islanders got on the board first. He achieved his fourth career 30-goal season in just 59 games this season.

Horvat ranks third on the team with 52 points (30G, 22A) and his 30 tallies lead the Islanders this season.

TIGHT GAMES

The Islanders notched their 27th one-goal win of the season on Thursday night, which is the most in the NHL this season and sets a new single-season team record for one-goal victories, passing the 2014-15 season (26) mark.

SEASON SERIES

This is the third of three regular season meetings between the Isles and Panthers this year. New York is 1-1-0 in the season series, falling 4-1 on the road on Dec. 7 and topping them 5-4 at home on Mar. 1.