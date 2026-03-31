Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Penguins 8-3

The New York Islanders allowed a season-high eight goals on Monday night, falling 8-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena.

Anders Lee (PPG), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Brayden Schenn had the Islanders up 3-1 in the second period, but the Penguins responded with seven unanswered goals, including a five-goal second period.

Anthony Mantha (2G, 1A), Rickard Rakell (2G), Elmer Soderblom, Ryan Shea, Avery Hayes and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, while Justin Brazeau dished out three assists.

While Monday was the first time allowing eight goals in a game since allowing nine to the New York Rangers on April 10, 2025, It marked the third time this season the Islanders had allowed seven goals in a game.

Ilya Sorokin allowed seven goals in a game for the first time in his career, as he stopped 21 of 28 shots before getting pulled in the third period. David Rittich stopped two of three shots in relief, while Arturs Silovs stopped 20 of 23 in the win.

“A loss is a loss,” Lee said. “Obviously, it's not fair to our goaltenders that they had as many chances against as they did tonight, but we lost a big game tonight.”

It wasn’t pretty on the scoreboard or the standings, as the Islanders (89 points) dropped to third place in the Metropolitan Division, as the Penguins (90 points) jumped back into second place. The Penguins still hold a game in hand over the Islanders, as do the Columbus Blue Jackets, who sit one point back (88 points) in the second Wild Card.