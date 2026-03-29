The Skinny: Islanders 5, Panthers 2

Game 74

Isles 5, Florida 2

Brayden Schenn scored a goal and added two assists as the Isles tallied five times in a 12:29 span of the second period to erase a 2-0 Florida lead and defeat the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers, 5-2, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Matthew Tkachuk had a pair of goals 5:57 apart as Florida grabbed a 2-0 lead over the Isles for the third time this season; however, the Isles came back to win both games played on Long Island.

The Isles moved from the 2nd Wild Card spot to second place in the Metro Division as they improve to 7-6-0 in their last 12 games and 3-1-0 on this homestand. The Isles will welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to UBS on Monday in the front-end of a back-to-back that concludes in Buffalo on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Matthew Tkachuk (11) Seth Jones (20) 08:06 FLA 1,NYI 0

Matthew Tkachuk (12) 14:03 FLA 2,NYI 0

2nd Period

Marc Gatcomb (2) Adam Pelech (11), Scott Mayfield (11) 05:28 FLA 2,NYI 1

Brayden Schenn (15) Calum Ritchie (13), Matthew Schaefer (33) 12:09 FLA 2,NYI 2

Simon Holmstrom (19) Matthew Schaefer (34), Brayden Schenn (19) 14:52 FLA 2,NYI 3 PPG

Emil Heineman (21) Anders Lee (23), Brayden Schenn (20) 17:00 FLA 2,NYI 4

Casey Cizikas (9) Carson Soucy (7), Marc Gatcomb (4) 17:57 FLA 2,NYI 5

3rd Period

No Goals

The Skinny

The Isles are 15-8-0 in their last 23 games… The Isles improve to 21-2-1 when leading after two periods …Ilya Sorokin has allowed four goals on 86 shots in the 11 periods on this homestand, for a 1.10 GAA and a .953 save percentage…Bo Horvat's point streak ended at five games. …Matthew Schaefer had his fourth two-assist game and second straight; it was his 12th multi-point game…Schaefer tied the Islander rookie defenseman record with his 56th point (and fifth in the last three games, 0-5-5)… Since the trade deadline the Isles have killed 20 of 23, allowing all three goals in one game to the Canadiens…Cal Ritchie extended his point streak to three games…The Isles had a season-high and UBS-record 24 shots on goal in the second period; it was the most shots that they had in a period since March 5, 2019, when they had 26 in the second period at the Coliseum against Ottawa…The 24 shots were also the most allowed by Florida in a period this season… At one point in the third period, the Isles had 31 of the 37 shots taken since the start of the second period…Matthew Tkachuk has 27 points in 25 games since returning from injury…Adam Boqvist beat Jesper Boqvist in a game that the brothers played on opposite sides for the second time in six games (2-4-0).

The Playoff Chase

1. (1st Metro) Carolina 98 points (33 RW) in 72 games

2. (1st Atlantic) Buffalo 98 (37 RW) in 74

3. (2nd Atlantic) Tampa Bay 96 (36 RW) in 72

4. (3rd Atlantic) Montreal 92 (29 RW) in 72

5. (1st WC) Boston 90 (30 RW,37 ROW) in 73

6. (2nd Metro) ISLES 89 (28 RW) in 74

7. (3rd Metro) Pittsburgh 88 (29 RW,33 ROW) in 73

8. (2nd WC/4th Metro) Columbus 87 (27 RW) in 73

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9. (3rd WC) Ottawa 86 (32 RW) in 73

10. (4th WC) Detroit 86 (28 RW) in 73

11. (5th WC) Philadelphia 84 (23 RW) in 72

12. (6th WC) Washington 81 (31 RW) in 73 (excludes late game)

Saturday's Results:

FLA 2 @NYI 5

SEA 2 @BUF3 (SO)

OTT 2 @TB 4

MTL 4@NSH 1

NJ 2 @CAR 5

DAL 6 @PIT 3

SJ 3 @CBJ 2

MIN3 @BOS 6

PHI 5 @DET 3

WAS@VGK late game

Upcoming Games

Sun 3/29: NSH@TB, MTL@CAR, BOS @CBJ, DAL @ PHI

Mon 3/30: PIT @NYI

Tue 3/31: NYI @BUF, DAL@BOS, MTL@TBL, OTT@FLA, DET@PIT, PHI@WSH, CAR@CBJ

Wed 4/1: No Games

Thu 4/2: BUF@OTT, PIT@TB, BOS@FLA, MTL@NYR, DET@PHI, CBJ@CAR, WSH@NJD

Fri 4/3: PHI@NYI

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles scored five goals in a period for the first time ever at UBS Arena; they last did so in Vancouver on February 9, 2022.

Milestone Men

• Matthew Schaefer recorded his 55th and 56th points; passing Denis Potvin for second place among rookie defenseman in club history and tying the club record held by Stefan Persson; Lane Hutson (66) is the only active defenseman who had more points as a rookie.

• Schaefer has 22 goals, tying Barry Beck (22) for the second-highest total in a season. His next goal will tie Brian Leetch's NHL record.

• Schaefer also broke Bryan Berard's record for assists by an Islander teenage defenseman.

• Schaefer now has 195 shots on goal; the last rookie defenseman with at least 200 shots was Dion Phaneuf in 2005-06. Noah Dobson (206 in 2022-23 and 196 last season) is the only Islander defenseman with more shots on goal in the last 20 years.

• Bo Horvat has 299 NHL goals; among 2013 draft picks only Nathan MacKinnon (415) and Jake Guentzel (302) have more. To date, 244 NHL players have scored 300 goals.

• Horvat has 98 goals as an Islander; only 34 players have reached 100 in club history.

The Fourth Line

Isles are 21-11-2 when Casey Cizikas, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean are all in the lineup and 21-16-3 otherwise.

How Swede It Is

Emil Heineman (21) and Simon Holmstrom (19) have combined for 40 goals this season. The Isles are the only team with two Swedes with at least 19 goals.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 18 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out 21 games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 26-14-1 (with a .921 save percentage, and a 2.25 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading seven shutouts since then. Since October 31, only Andrei Vasilevskiy has won more games.

Sorokin is 15-3-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 29 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin has tied the club record with his seven shutouts (Varlamov, Resch); he is the first Islander goalie to do so twice. Sergei Bobrovsky is the only other goalie who has appeared in a game this season to have two seasons with at least seven shutouts.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (29/301) 9.6%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-10-3 on the season. He is 3-2-0 with one 'no decision' in his last six starts.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22 and 2025-26

The Home Stretch

The Isles are ending the regular season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home. They are 3-1-0 overall, 3-1-0 at home and 0-0-0 on the road:

• March 22 vs CBJ 1-0 W

• March 24 vs CHI 3-4 L

• March 26 vs DAL 2-1 W

• March 28 vs FLA 5-2 W

• March 30 vs PIT

• March 31 @ BUF

• April 3 vs PHI

• April 4 @ CAR

• April 9 vs TOR

• April 11 vs OTT

• April 12 vs MTL

• April 14 vs CAR

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (22-34-56 in 74 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 8 (2025-26)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 12 2025-26

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 32

2. Pat LaFontaine 26

3. John Tavares and Tim Connolly 24

5. Brent Sutter 23

6. Matthew Schaefer 22

Schaefer has the most goals by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly 51

3. Pat LaFontaine 36

4. Matthew Schaefer 34

Schaefer has the most assists by any Islander teenage defenseman, and only Trottier has more assists in a single season by an Islander teenager.

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Tim Connolly 75

3. Pat LaFontaine 62

4. Matthew Schaefer 56

Schaefer has the most points by any Islander teenage defenseman, and only Trottier has more points in a single season by an Islander teenager.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Tim Connolly 285

2. Matthew Schaefer 195

Schaefer has the most shots on goal in a single season by any Islander teenager.

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 92 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (22), assists (32), and points (54). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78) Matthew Schaefer 56 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78) and Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 35 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and 2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid). He is a net +17 (having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Season, Since 2019-10)

1. PK Subban MTL 40 (2010-11)

2. Matthew Schaefer 35 (2025-26)

This is only the eighth time since 2009-10 (including Dion Phaneuf three times, and PK Subban twice) that a defenseman has drawn at least 35 penalties. Schaefer's +17 differential is by far the highest of that group.

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 35

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 35

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

3. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

The last Islander to play more than 31:59 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than 31:59 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

4. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

There are five recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the second teenager with three games of at least 29 minutes, joining Seth Jones.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 62 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have nineteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fourteen times this season, including five times in the third period.

The Isles have seven multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored eight goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 35 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 15 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 42-27-5 for 89 points in 74 games

• 2024-25 32-32-10 for 74 points in 74 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-5-5

• Season: 39-116-155

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 39 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 38-62-100

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 38 rookie goals are second to Montreal's 39, while the 100 points are 2nd to Chicago's 106. Islander rookies have scored 17.9% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 42-27-5 overall; they are 21-12-2 at home and 21-15-3 on the road.

Florida is 35-34-3 overall; they are 19-15-3 at home and 16-19-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 25-13-4 against the East (14-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 11-7-2 vs. Atlantic) and 17-14-1 against the West (7-8-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 28-10-3 when scoring first and 14-17-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-24-8=40

Florida 8-5-8=21

The Isles are 14-16-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 26-9-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves; he is 28-18-2 this season and 4-3-1 vs. Florida.

Daniil Tarasov made 35 saves; he is 9-14-2 this season and 1-1-0 vs. the Isles

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-3 (5:12); Florida was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 20-7-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 22-20-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-13-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 30-14-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 19-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-10-2 when they are outscored, and 18-16-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 32-6-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 10-21-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 27-8-5 in games decided by a single goal including 12-8 in regulation; the 26 one-goal wins are a new club record. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

The Isles are the first team since the 2021-22 Stars to win at least 27 one-goal games; that team won 28. Only two teams have won more than 30 one-goal games (Anaheim 33 2014-15; New Jersey 32 2006-07)

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 5-8-0 on the front end and 9-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 30th-31st when the Isles host Pittsburgh and visit Buffalo.

The Isles are 8-5-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 5-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (26:49); Florida: Seth Jones (24:21)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:18).

Face-offs

Isles 34, Florida 18 (35%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 14 for the Isles; no Panther who took multiple draws won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 13 (Marc Gatcomb -3)

Florida 21 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 8 (Mayfield -2, MacLean-2, Lee-2, DeAngelo, Schenn)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Ryan Pulock -4)

Florida 10 (Gustav Forsling -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 76, Florida 60 (including 39-9 in the second period).

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 69, Florida 43

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Carson Soucy +20

Florida: Vinnie Hinostroza +2

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 20, Florida 13

5-on-5: Isles 20, Florida 9

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Tony DeAngelo-INJ), Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov, Isaiah George

Games Lost to injury: 358. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 318th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (156) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

Including today, the Isles are 3-6-2 in matinee games this season; the final matinee is April 11th vs Ottawa at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11), (Offside – MTL 3/21)

Opponents: 5 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28), (Goalie Interference – CBJ 3/23)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (7): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28, FLA 3/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/10

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (6): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation; Matthew Tkachuk GWG (19:47 3/19 OTT)

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 970 \\* 5. Anders Lee 915…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 634 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 629 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 607 \\* 22. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 23. Mathew Barzal 603

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Anders Lee 305 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 123…

33. Anthony Beavillier 102 \\* 34. Anders Kallur 101 \\* 35. Bo Horvat 98

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 375…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 241…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 184…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 146

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 546 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 527…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 279 …

32. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 33. Ryan Pulock 240

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +70 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 184 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 146…

14 Roman Hamrlik 110 \\* 15. Tom Kurvers, Gerry Hart, and Scott Mayfield 108

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 240…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 176…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 138

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 301…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 153 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 29 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 28-28-3-5 on the season after a 3-2 shootout win over Laval on Friday and a 6-4 loss in Providence on Saturday; Henrik Tikkanen earned his fourth straight win and Victor Eklund had the shootout winner in his professional debut on Friday, while Cole Eiserman had his first goal, Eklund had his first assist in the loss on Saturday. Long Islander James Hagen also had his first pro goal for Providence. Bridgeport has passed Lehigh Valley for 5th place and are four points ahead of Springfield for the final playoff spot. The Islanders will host Hershey at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 26; Assists: Matthew Highmore 22 (Matt Luff has 32, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 45.(Luff has 49, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Henrik Tikkanen 14-7-1, 2.45, .902; Marcus Hogberg 11-13-6, 2.98, .887

Season Series Stats

The Isles win the season series, 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 2).

The Isles are 6-3-1 in their last ten games against Florida.

UP NEXT

MONDAY, MARCH 30th — PITTSBURGH AT ISLES 7:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles conclude the homestand with the final meeting of the year with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Isles opened the season with a 4-3 loss in Pittsburgh and then beat the Penguins 5-4 on a Bo Horvat OT goal just before the Olympic break.

The Isles are 7-2-0 all-time against the Pens at UBS Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.