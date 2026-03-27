Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Mar. 27, 2026

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday morning at UBS Arena. See below for lines and news.

PRACTICE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal

Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Ryan Pulock - Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy

Scott Mayfield – Adam Boqvist

Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that Ilya Sorokin will get the nod between the pipes for Saturday’s matinee contest against the Florida Panthers. Sorokin is 27-18-2 this season along with a 2.48 GAA and a .914 SV% along with seven shutouts.