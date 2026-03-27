Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Mar. 27, 2026

Lines from Friday's practice at UBS Arena

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday morning at UBS Arena. See below for lines and news. 

PRACTICE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman 
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal 
Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom 
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb  
Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Ryan Pulock - Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy
Scott Mayfield – Adam Boqvist
Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that Ilya Sorokin will get the nod between the pipes for Saturday’s matinee contest against the Florida Panthers. Sorokin is 27-18-2 this season along with a 2.48 GAA and a .914 SV% along with seven shutouts.

News Feed

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Islanders to Host Pride Night on March 26

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Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

Eiserman Reacts to Turning Pro, Signing ELC with Islanders

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Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-3 Contest to Chicago

Kotai Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Isles Day-to-Day: Rittich to Start, Pulock Out vs Blackhawks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 23, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Blue Jackets 0

Sorokin Earns Sixth Iron Man Mask as Islanders Blank Blue Jackets 1-0