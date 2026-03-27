Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Mar. 27, 2026

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday morning at UBS Arena. See below for lines and news.
PRACTICE LINES
Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov
Ryan Pulock - Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy
Scott Mayfield – Adam Boqvist
Isaiah George
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START
Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that Ilya Sorokin will get the nod between the pipes for Saturday’s matinee contest against the Florida Panthers. Sorokin is 27-18-2 this season along with a 2.48 GAA and a .914 SV% along with seven shutouts.