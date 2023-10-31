News Feed

The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

Holmstrom Honing His Game 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

Talkin' Isles: PA Parenteau

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in 7-4 Loss to Avalanche

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 24, 2023

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Nicole Taormina 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 23, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates

Scott Mayfield skated with the team for the second straight day

103123-MorningSkate-4-16X9
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield was a full participant in the New York Islanders practice on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center, skating with the team for the second consecutive day. 

"It's really good [to see him back on the ice]," Head Coach Lambert said. "He was on yesterday morning as well, and we're looking forward to getting him back in the lineup here as soon as possible."

Mayfield missed seven consecutive games after taking a blocked shot late in the game on Oct.14. Per Lambert, his travel status for Thursday's matchup against the Washington Capitals is yet to be determined.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

10/31 Practice: Sebastian Aho

10/31 Practice: Mathew Barzal