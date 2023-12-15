Isles Day to Day: Mayfield on IR

Mayfield placed on IR, retroactive to Dec. 11, with upper-body injury

GettyImages-1813757442
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield was placed on IR with an upper-body injury, retroactive to Dec. 11. Mayfield missed Wednesday's win over Anaheim and his IR designation means he'll miss three games and be eligible to return for Tuesday's game against Edmonton.

The 31-year-old defenseman has four assists and 58 blocks through 20 games this season. Mayfield joins the list of Islanders blueliners who are out with injuries, including Adam Pelech (LTIR - upper body) and Ryan Pulock (IR - lower body). Matt Martin also remains on IR, retroactive to Dec. 2, with an upper-body injury.

