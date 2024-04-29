Isles Day to Day: Varlamov to Start Game 5

Semyon Varlamov will start Game 5 on Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced on Monday morning.

Varlamov is 1-2 in the series, with a 2.08 goals against average and a .930 save percentage over the four games he's appeared in. The veteran netminder was especially good on Saturday, stopping 42-of-44 shots in a 3-2 2OT win.

"I can tell when Varly is focused and in a zone," Roy said. "He's playing very simple, he's square, he's big in the net and everything looks easy. Even difficult saves looks easy. So he's in his position well, and he's challenging the shooter. I could tell that he's on top of his game."

MARTIN TO MISS GAME 5

Matt Martin (lower body) will miss Game 5, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced on Monday morning.

Martin missed Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, as well as Monday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. Roy said Martin will travel with the team to Raleigh.

"He's a leader on our team, so guys want [him] to be around," Roy said.

Who draws in for Martin is still to be determined. Ruslan Iskhakov played in his spot on Saturday afternoon, but Simon Holmstrom took line rushes with Kyle MacLean and Cal Clutterbuck during Monday's practice.

"We haven't made the decision who's going to be on the on the left side with [Kyle] MacLean and [Cal] Clutterbuck," Roy said. "Whatever decision is going to be made we're very comfortable with with a player that is going to be there."