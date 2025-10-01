Isles Day to Day: Lines and Notes from Training Camp Day 14 

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on day 14 of training camp on Tuesday morning. See below for the lines news and notes.

DROUIN MISSES PRACTICE WITH ILLNESS:

Jonathan Drouin (sick) was absent for the start of Wednesday's practice. In his place, Anthony Duclair skated along side Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman.

With Duclair's new placement, Cal Ritchie slotted in between Casey Cizikas and Max Tsyplakov for line rushes. See below.

LINES:

Duclair - Horvat - Heineman

Lee - Barzal - Palmieri

Shabanov - Pageau - Holmstrom

Cizikas - Ritchie - Tsyplakov

MacLean - Gatcomb

Romanov - DeAngelo

Pelech - Pulock

Schaefer - Mayfield

George - Boqvist

Sorokin

Rittich