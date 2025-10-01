Isles Day to Day: Lines and Notes from Training Camp Day 14 

Jonathan Drouin misses practice with illness, plus lines and notes from practice

By Cory Wright
The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on day 14 of training camp on Tuesday morning. See below for the lines news and notes.

DROUIN MISSES PRACTICE WITH ILLNESS:

Jonathan Drouin (sick) was absent for the start of Wednesday's practice. In his place, Anthony Duclair skated along side Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman.

With Duclair's new placement, Cal Ritchie slotted in between Casey Cizikas and Max Tsyplakov for line rushes. See below.

LINES:

Duclair - Horvat - Heineman
Lee - Barzal - Palmieri
Shabanov - Pageau - Holmstrom
Cizikas - Ritchie - Tsyplakov
MacLean - Gatcomb

Romanov - DeAngelo
Pelech - Pulock
Schaefer - Mayfield
George - Boqvist

Sorokin
Rittich

