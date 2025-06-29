Islanders Sign Foudy

The Islanders sign forward Liam Foudy to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract

foudy-1920
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Liam Foudy to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Foudy, 25, scored 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 70 games last season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. The Scarborough, ON, native ranked second on the team in goals and third in both points and assists. Foudy also made his Islanders debut, appearing in two NHL games during his first season with the organization.

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Foudy in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s scored 22 career points (seven goals, 15 assists) In 104 NHL games with Columbus, the Nashville Predators and Islanders. Foudy also played 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Columbus in 2020, scoring a goal and an assist.

Foudy has appeared in 139 career AHL games with Bridgeport, the Milwaukee Admirals and Cleveland Monsters, accumulating 96 points (40 goals, 56 assists). He’s also scored two goals in 15 Calder Cup Playoff games with Milwaukee and Cleveland.

Prior to his professional career, Foudy played four seasons of junior hockey with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. On the international stage, he’s represented Canada at the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championship, the 2020 World Junior Championship and the 2021 World Championship, winning gold in 2020 and 2021.

