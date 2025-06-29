Islanders Sign Gauthier

The Islanders sign forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract

gauthier-1920
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gauthier, 27, recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games last season with Bridgeport, the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate, and skated in one game for the Islanders. He suffered an injury on November 24 against the Hartford Wolf Pack and missed the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (21st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 181 career NHL games with the Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Hurricanes. He appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers in 2020.

Gauthier has 123 points (81 goals, 42 assists) in 214 career AHL games with Bridgeport, the Charlotte Checkers and Hartford Wolf Pack, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 25 Calder Cup Playoff games with Charlotte.

Prior to his professional career, Gauthier played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Val-d’Or Foreurs and the Saint John Sea Dogs. On the international stage, he played for Team Canada at the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championships.

