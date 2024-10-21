Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Update on Duclair

Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello provides updates ahead of Monday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center

Anthony-Duclair
By Rachel Luscher
Anthony Duclair will be out “long term” according to Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello, who met with the media on Monday morning to address the status of the winger, who suffered an injury in the third period of Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win against Montreal.

There is no timeline for Duclair’s return at this time, as the team is awaiting test results, but Lamoriello said the injury does not appear to be season-ending.

“We won't know until the next 24 hours or so just how serious it will be,” Lamoriello said. “It would be more long term than short term at this point, certainly not season ending or anything, but the time frame, we just have to get more results from X rays and MRIs.”

Duclair, 29, has three points (2G, 1A) in five games including a tally on the power play prior to his injury.

“It’s part of hockey,” Lamoriello said. “This gives someone else to come in and do what they do best. We have the depth to do certain things, but there’s no sort of frustration or anything, it’s a part of the game.”

Practice 10/21: Patrick Roy

During Monday’s practice, Simon Holmstrom skated on a line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, taking the spot where Duclair played for his first five games of the season.

Holmstrom slotted into a line with Barzal and Horvat late in Saturday’s contest, which was a game that Head Coach Patrick was pleased with his performance.

"He finished the game there, I was curious to see him on that line," Roy said. "The way he was playing, I thought he had a good game against Montreal. So I was open to giving him a try. But I'm going to sit down with Lou [Lamoriello] and see who we think should be the guy to play with [Barzal and Horvat] but [Holmstrom] is certainly a possibility."

Practice 10/21: Simon Holmstrom

The Islanders placed Julien Gauthier on waivers on Sunday, and are planning to make a recall from Bridgeport.

“We won’t decide until this afternoon, but we will be calling someone up from the minors,” Lamoriello said. “[Bridgeport] played two games over the weekend, so we won’t have them here anyway, we have to wait until [Gauthier] clears waivers before we bring somebody up because of the cap situation.”

“Everyone is in the conversation,” Lamoriello added, when asked about which player in Bridgeport could get the opportunity.

Lamoriello clarified that the decision to put Gauthier on waivers had nothing to do with Duclair’s injury, but it’s a matter of him get more ice time in Bridgeport for the 27-year-old winger. Gauthier only played in one of the Isles first five games, skating 7:41 and recording two hits on a line with Kyle MacLean and Casey Cizikas.

“In fairness to him, he hadn’t played. Coming off training camp and getting into that game showed that he needs to play more games, getting him in game situations,” Lamoriello said of Gauthier. “So we’ll get him to the minors, hopefully he clears, so he can play and get himself ready so if needed we can call him up.”

Practice 10/21: Simon Holmstrom

