Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Update on Duclair

Anthony Duclair will be out “long term” according to Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello, who met with the media on Monday morning to address the status of the winger, who suffered an injury in the third period of Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win against Montreal.

There is no timeline for Duclair’s return at this time, as the team is awaiting test results, but Lamoriello said the injury does not appear to be season-ending.

“We won't know until the next 24 hours or so just how serious it will be,” Lamoriello said. “It would be more long term than short term at this point, certainly not season ending or anything, but the time frame, we just have to get more results from X rays and MRIs.”

Duclair, 29, has three points (2G, 1A) in five games including a tally on the power play prior to his injury.

“It’s part of hockey,” Lamoriello said. “This gives someone else to come in and do what they do best. We have the depth to do certain things, but there’s no sort of frustration or anything, it’s a part of the game.”