Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day 2 of Training Camp

Notes from the second day of training camp

IMG_4516 2
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders continued the team's 2025-26 Training Camp on Friday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Check back throughout the day for news, notes, interviews and photos! Check out the full 61-man camp roster and click here for the breakdown between the groups.

ISLES SCRIMMAGE, TEAM WHITE COMES OUT ON TOP

The Islanders introduced a scrimmage early into training camp this year, with the White group edging the Blue group 4-3 on Friday. The Orange group did not participate, but held a separate practice.

Kyle Palmieri (2G), Adam Beckman and Marc Gatcomb scored for White while Anthony Duclair, Gleb Veremyev and Julien Gauthier put up goals for Blue.

Head Coach Patrick Roy rolled the same lines he's had in practice in the first two days of camp, satisfied with the chemistry and pace he's seen in a game setting, though it's still early.

Training Camp Day 2: Rittich

SCRIMMAGE OBSERVATIONS

- Mathew Barzal, who is evidently chomping at the bit to get back to game action after missing 52 games last season, looked calm and comfortable at center on a line with Palmieri and Anders Lee. Though he's primary been on the wing in the past two seasons, Barzal played at center for the majority of his career. When it comes to settling back into the position, he compared the feeling to riding a bike.

Roy said that it's an adjustment for Barzal, who will work closely with Asst. Coach Benoit Desrosiers on face-offs throughout training camp to gear up for playing at center during the season.

- Goaltender David Rittich looked sharp between the pipes for the White Team. He stopped a Maxim Shabanov penalty shot in the first period. The veteran netminder didn't allow a goal through 20 minutes of play.

- Maxim Shabanov seems to be adjusting to the pace of play in North American rinks, as the Russian winger was creating open space and competing crisp passes on a line with Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin. Although he missed on a penalty shot, Roy noted that his shot was smooth and fun to watch.

- Roy liked Anthony Duclair's energy and compete level in camp so far, as the winger added a goal for Blue.

- Marc Gatcomb unleashed a sniper for White's third goal of the game.

- Although Roy made it clear that he shifted his focus from conditioning to a collective approach, he still got his team going and incorporated whammies following the game.

- Friday's scrimmage was well-attended by Isles Season Ticket Members.

Training Camp Day 2: Roy

LINES:

Blue Group:

Drouin - Horvat - Shabanov
Duclair - Pageau - Holmstrom
Foudy - Ritchie - Gauthier
Veremyev - Romano - Jefferies

Romanov - DeAngelo
George - Boqvist
Aitcheson - Bear
Day - McWard

Sorokin
Hogberg

White Group:

Lee - Barzal - Palmieri
Heineman - Cizikas - Tsyplakov
Gatcomb - MacLean - Beckman
Poletin - Highmore - Larson

Pelech - Pulock
Schaefer - Mayfield
Pulkkinen - Odelius
Mitchell - Warren

Rittich
Lennox

IMG_4516
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-30
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-52
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-49
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-48
+44 20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-47
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-45
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-46
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-44
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-50
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-42
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-43
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-41
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-40
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-39
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-38
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-36
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-37
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-34
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-35
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-33
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-32
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-31
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-29
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-28
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-27
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-26
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-25
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-23
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-21
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-20
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-19
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-18
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-17
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-16
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-15
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-14
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-13
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-10
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-12
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-09
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-08
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-05
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-06
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-04
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-02
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-03
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-01
20250919_NYI_TRAININGCAMP_JOHNSTON-07
IMG_4516 2

PHOTOS: Islanders Training Camp 2025-26 Day 2

Related Content

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Groups and Lines

Isles Day to Day: Engvall Out 2-3 Weeks, Varlamov Progressing

Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Drouin Called Nelson About Wearing Number 29

News Feed

Jonathan Drouin on Why He Joined the Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Groups and Lines

Drouin Called Nelson About Wearing Number 29

Isles Day to Day: Engvall Out 2-3 Weeks, Varlamov Progressing

Islanders Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Thoughts and Observations From Islanders Rookie Camp

Teeing Off for a Cause: Islanders Raise Over $740K at 17th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS 

Barzal "Fully Healthy" and "Good to Go" Ahead of Training Camp

Duclair Details Injury, Recovery Process Ahead of Season

Roy Provides Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Day 4

Emil Heineman Looking Forward to ‘New Adventure’ with Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Day 3

Shabanov “Followed His Heart” to Sign with Isles, Excited to Dive Into Hockey in North America

Isles Day to Day: 2025 Rookie Camp Day 2

Catching Up with Matthew Schaefer After Day One of Rookie Camp 

Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Opens

Islanders Announce 2025-26 Rookie Camp Roster