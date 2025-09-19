Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day 2 of Training Camp

The New York Islanders continued the team's 2025-26 Training Camp on Friday at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Check back throughout the day for news, notes, interviews and photos! Check out the full 61-man camp roster and click here for the breakdown between the groups.
ISLES SCRIMMAGE, TEAM WHITE COMES OUT ON TOP
The Islanders introduced a scrimmage early into training camp this year, with the White group edging the Blue group 4-3 on Friday. The Orange group did not participate, but held a separate practice.
Kyle Palmieri (2G), Adam Beckman and Marc Gatcomb scored for White while Anthony Duclair, Gleb Veremyev and Julien Gauthier put up goals for Blue.
Head Coach Patrick Roy rolled the same lines he's had in practice in the first two days of camp, satisfied with the chemistry and pace he's seen in a game setting, though it's still early.