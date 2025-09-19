Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day 2 of Training Camp

SCRIMMAGE OBSERVATIONS

- Mathew Barzal, who is evidently chomping at the bit to get back to game action after missing 52 games last season, looked calm and comfortable at center on a line with Palmieri and Anders Lee. Though he's primary been on the wing in the past two seasons, Barzal played at center for the majority of his career. When it comes to settling back into the position, he compared the feeling to riding a bike.

Roy said that it's an adjustment for Barzal, who will work closely with Asst. Coach Benoit Desrosiers on face-offs throughout training camp to gear up for playing at center during the season.

- Goaltender David Rittich looked sharp between the pipes for the White Team. He stopped a Maxim Shabanov penalty shot in the first period. The veteran netminder didn't allow a goal through 20 minutes of play.

- Maxim Shabanov seems to be adjusting to the pace of play in North American rinks, as the Russian winger was creating open space and competing crisp passes on a line with Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin. Although he missed on a penalty shot, Roy noted that his shot was smooth and fun to watch.

- Roy liked Anthony Duclair's energy and compete level in camp so far, as the winger added a goal for Blue.

- Marc Gatcomb unleashed a sniper for White's third goal of the game.

- Although Roy made it clear that he shifted his focus from conditioning to a collective approach, he still got his team going and incorporated whammies following the game.

- Friday's scrimmage was well-attended by Isles Season Ticket Members.