Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Groups and Lines

The New York Islanders opened up the team's 2025-26 Training Camp on Thursday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The 61-man camp roster is split up into three groups, which are listed below. Check back throughout the day for news, notes, interviews and photos!

BLUE GROUP

Forwards:
10 - Simon Holmstrom
11 - Anthony Duclair
14 - Bo Horvat
26 - Julien Gauthier
29 - Jonathan Drouin
43 - Liam Foudy
44 - JG Pageau
45 - Alex Jefferies
49 - Maxim Shabanov
64 - Calum Ritchie
67 - Gleb Veremyev
82 - Luca Romano

Defensemen:
4 - Cole McWard
28 - Alexander Romanov
34 - Adam Boqvist
36 - Isaiah George
37 - Kashawn Aitcheson
47 - Sean Day
74 - Ethan Bear
77 - Tony DeAngelo

Goaltenders:
30 - Ilya Sorokin
50 - Marcus Hogberg

Lines:
Drouin-Horvat-Shabanov
Duclair-Pageau-Holmstrom
Foudy-Ritchie-Gauthier
Veremyev-Romano-Jefferies

D-Pairs:
Romanov-DeAngelo
George-Boqvist
Aitcheson-Bear
Day-McWard

