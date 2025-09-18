Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Groups and Lines

The New York Islanders opened up the team's 2025-26 Training Camp on Thursday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The 61-man camp roster is split up into three groups, which are listed below. Check back throughout the day for news, notes, interviews and photos!

BLUE GROUP

Forwards:

10 - Simon Holmstrom

11 - Anthony Duclair

14 - Bo Horvat

26 - Julien Gauthier

29 - Jonathan Drouin

43 - Liam Foudy

44 - JG Pageau

45 - Alex Jefferies

49 - Maxim Shabanov

64 - Calum Ritchie

67 - Gleb Veremyev

82 - Luca Romano

Defensemen:

4 - Cole McWard

28 - Alexander Romanov

34 - Adam Boqvist

36 - Isaiah George

37 - Kashawn Aitcheson

47 - Sean Day

74 - Ethan Bear

77 - Tony DeAngelo

Goaltenders:

30 - Ilya Sorokin

50 - Marcus Hogberg

Lines:

Drouin-Horvat-Shabanov

Duclair-Pageau-Holmstrom

Foudy-Ritchie-Gauthier

Veremyev-Romano-Jefferies

D-Pairs:

Romanov-DeAngelo

George-Boqvist

Aitcheson-Bear

Day-McWard