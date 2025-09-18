Isles Day to Day: Engvall Out 2-3 Weeks, Varlamov Progressing

The Islanders provided updates on Pierre Engvall and Semyon Varlamov's injuries and timetables

Engvall-Varlamov-Split
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Pierre Engvall underwent offseason hip surgery and will miss the start of training camp, the New York Islanders announced on Thursday morning.

Engvall is estimated to return to practice in the next two-to-three weeks. Engvall had 15 points (8G, 7A) in 62 games last season.

The team also provided an update on Semyon Varlamov, saying the goaltender is progressing and skating, but there is no timetable for his return to practicing with the team. Varlamov skated ahead of the group on Thursday. Varlamov was limited to 10 games last season going 3-4-3 with a 2.89 GAA and an .889 SV%.

