Isles Day-to-Day: Holmstrom A Game-Time Decision vs Stars

Simon Holmstrom (illness) is a game-time decision against Dallas the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Holmstrom has nine points (4G, 5A) in 19 games this season while averaging 2:34 SH TOI/GP.

If Holmstrom can’t play, Max Shabanov is expected to fill his role on a line with Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin. Shabanov returned to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 21. Shabanov has three points (1G, 2A) in seven games.

"He's got so much skill, but what I've been impressed by him is how well he's defending," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Shabanov. "Coming back from that injury, you were curious to see how he'd handle it, but I thought he did a really good job against Colorado... I'm comfortable to see him play in that role if Simon isn't playing tonight."

If Shabanov plays with Barzal and Drouin, Maxim Tsyplakov is expected to draw into the lineup alongside Casey Cizikas and Calum Ritchie. Tsyplakov was a healthy scratch on Sunday and has one goal in 12 games this season.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie – Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

RITTICH EXPECTED TO START

David Rittich was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday. Rittich is 4-2-0 this season with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%. He’s coming off a 27-save win over the Utah Mammoth on Friday in his most recent outing. Roy said the Islanders busy schedule - 15 games in 31 days - plus travel on this Western Conference road trip was a factor in splitting starts between Rittich and Ilya Sorokin.

"We feel the workload is too heavy for one guy," Roy said. "We feel like it’s important to use both guys and they’re both playing really well, so we’re very comfortable and Ilya will be back in the net against Detroit."

"It's about the big picture," Roy added. "It's not just about winning one game, it's about the big picture. When you have the luxury of two guys playing that well, it allows you to make sure they're both rested when they play."