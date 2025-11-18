Isles Day-to-Day: Holmstrom A Game-Time Decision vs Stars

Simon Holmstrom (illness) is a game-time decision against Dallas

GettyImages-2246626601
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom (illness) is a game-time decision against Dallas the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Holmstrom has nine points (4G, 5A) in 19 games this season while averaging 2:34 SH TOI/GP.

If Holmstrom can’t play, Max Shabanov is expected to fill his role on a line with Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin. Shabanov returned to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 21. Shabanov has three points (1G, 2A) in seven games.

"He's got so much skill, but what I've been impressed by him is how well he's defending," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Shabanov. "Coming back from that injury, you were curious to see how he'd handle it, but I thought he did a really good job against Colorado... I'm comfortable to see him play in that role if Simon isn't playing tonight."

If Shabanov plays with Barzal and Drouin, Maxim Tsyplakov is expected to draw into the lineup alongside Casey Cizikas and Calum Ritchie. Tsyplakov was a healthy scratch on Sunday and has one goal in 12 games this season.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie – Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

RITTICH EXPECTED TO START

David Rittich was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday. Rittich is 4-2-0 this season with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%. He’s coming off a 27-save win over the Utah Mammoth on Friday in his most recent outing. Roy said the Islanders busy schedule - 15 games in 31 days - plus travel on this Western Conference road trip was a factor in splitting starts between Rittich and Ilya Sorokin.

"We feel the workload is too heavy for one guy," Roy said. "We feel like it’s important to use both guys and they’re both playing really well, so we’re very comfortable and Ilya will be back in the net against Detroit."

"It's about the big picture," Roy added. "It's not just about winning one game, it's about the big picture. When you have the luxury of two guys playing that well, it allows you to make sure they're both rested when they play."

IMG_5500
DSC05022
DSC05030
DSC05073
DSC05084
+5 DSC05092
DSC05124
DSC05148
DSC05170
DSC05179
DSC05187

PHOTOS: Morning Skate at Dallas

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Related Content

NYI at DAL 11/18: Patrick Roy

NYI at DAL 11/18: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

NYI at DAL 11/18: Ryan Pulock

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 17, 2025

The Skinny: Avalanche 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Winning Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Avalanche

Connections in Colorado: Drouin and Ritchie to Skate Against Former Team for the First Time

Isles Day-to-Day: Mayfield and Shabanov Return

Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche Nov. 16

Isles Day-to-Day: Mitchell Returned to Bridgeport

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Mammoth 2 OT

Takeaways: Schaefer’s OT Winner Lifts Islanders To 3-2 Win Over Utah

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Golden Knights 3 OT

Game Preview: Islanders at Mammoth

Takeaways: Islanders Prevail with Pageau’s Shorthanded Winner in 4-3 OT Victory Over Vegas  

Isles Day-to-Day: Mitchell Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

Horvat’s Hot Start With the Islanders

Isles Day-to-Day: Shabanov Joins Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Devils 2 OT