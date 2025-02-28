Isles Day to Day: Fasching to Play with Cizikas and Pageau

Pierre Engvall to draw into the lineup against Nashville, while Mike Reilly is officially cleared for contact

IMG_0315 2
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Pierre Engvall will draw back into the New York Islanders lineup on Saturday against the Nashville Predators after missing Thursday as a healthy scratch, while Max Tsyplakov will come out, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Engvall is expected to skate a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb. Roy said it’s a matter of wanting Tsyplakov to get back to his game.

“Nothing that I don’t like about [Tsyplakov], I just feel like I want him to go back to what he was doing so well,” Roy said. “The compete level, around the net, stuff like that.”

Roy also revealed that Hudson Fasching will start the game on a line with JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas against the Predators on Saturday. Fasching made his return to action on Thursday against the Bruins after missing 17 games. He skated 9:47 on Thursday and was elevated the Pageau line after starting the game with MacLean and Gatcomb.

“I thought he did really well in that third period,” Roy said of Fasching, who played with Pageau and Cizikas in the final frame of their 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The team announced on Friday that Mike Reilly has been officially cleared for contact. He participated in an optional practice on Friday and has worn a non-contact jersey for the past several team skates.

It’s been a long journey for Reilly, who underwent a heart procedure on Nov. 19 and was ruled out indefinitely. He’s been making strides towards returning to game action, as he participated in his first skate with the team on Feb. 23. His timeline to return is unknown.

Related Content

Practice 2/28: Patrick Roy

Practice 2/28: Tony DeAngelo

Practice 2/28: Simon Holmstrom

Practice 2/28: Kyle Palmieri

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Bruins 1

Takeaways: Sorokin Leads Isles to 2-1 Win Over Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 27

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Dobson to Return Against Bruins

The Skinny: Rangers 5, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-1 to Rangers

Isles Day to Day: Boqvist In, Mayfield Out vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 24, 2025

The Skinny: Stars 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Stars 4-3

Isles Day to Day: Reilly Participates in First Team Skate Since Heart Procedure

Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

Nelson Reflects on 4 Nations Experience 

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Practices

Follow Brock Nelson at 4 Nations Face-Off

Isles Day to Day: Pulock a Full Participant in Practice