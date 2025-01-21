Isles Day to Day: Dobson Day to Day with Lower-Body Injury

Defenseman Noah Dobson (lower body) and forward Kyle Palmieri (maintenance) were absent from Tuesday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Dobson left Monday's 3-1 win over Columbus early in the third period and did not return. The defenseman leads all Isles blueliners with 24 points (6G, 18A) in 46 games this season and is riding a three-game point streak. There's no timetable on Dobson's return as of Tuesday morning.

"You don't replace Noah, he's one of our better defensemen," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "But we played [Alexander] Romanov with Scott [Mayfield], and they played really well. And [Dennis] Cholowski and [Isaiah] George will play together. We have plenty of confidence in these guys, and we're comfortable with them. This morning, Cholowski looked very good on the power play, so that will be his responsibility."

Palmieri took a maintenance day on Tuesday. The winger has 29 points (12G, 17A) in 46 games this season.

Hudson Fasching skated with the group for the second consecutive day in a non-contact jersey.