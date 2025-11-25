Isles Day-to-Day: Cizikas Misses Practice for Maintenance

The New York Islanders hit the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Tuesday morning. See below for news, lines and check back later for photos and interviews.
CIZIKAS MISSES PRACTICE
Casey Cizikas (maintenance) did not join the team for practice on Tuesday. The veteran forward has five points (1G, 4A) through 23 games this season. He has not missed a game this season. Head Coach Patrick Roy said Cizikas will be good for tomorrow.
PAGEAU UPDATE
JG Pageau (week to week, upper-body) has not resumed skating on his own, per Roy.
PRACTICE LINES
Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal - Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Max Shabanov - Cal Ritchie - Simon Holmstrom
Max Tsyplakov - Kyle MacLean - Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist - Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich