Isles Day to Day: Bolduc and Fasching Loaned to Bridgeport for Conditioning Stint

Hudson Fasching and Sam Bolduc have been sent to the Bridgeport Islanders on conditioning.

Fasching and Bolduc
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced on Friday that Hudson Fasching and Sam Bolduc have been sent to the Bridgeport Islanders on a conditioning stint.

Both players can play in Bridgeport for up to 14 days as part of their conditioning stint.

Fasching was placed on LTIR with a lower-body injury on Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 25. Fasching will be eligible to return on Thursday after he satisfies both the 10-game and 24-day absence period required by an LTIR designation. He has eight points (3G, 5A) in 35 games this season, along with 37 hits and 21 blocked shots.

Bolduc has been a healthy scratch for seven games and has not drawn into the lineup since Jan. 27. The 23-year-old defenseman has three points (1G, 2A) through 33 appearances this season. Bolduc has not played in Bridgeport since Mach 18th, 2023.

