Isles Day to Day: Barzal Skates

Mathew Barzal joins the team for practice on Friday after taking two consecutive maintenance days

Mathew Barzal February 16 Practice

© Kimberly Pugliese/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Mathew Barzal skated with the New York Islanders on Friday morning after taking two maintenance days. Head Coach Patrick Roy explained that with a rare stretch of four days between games, he wanted to give Barzal the extra rest. 

"I think he feels right, he feels great," Roy said. "I thought it was smart to give him the proper rest and take advantage of the schedule. For him not skating for those two days, it was the best thing for him in order for him to be fresh."  

Barzal leads the Islanders with 56 points (15G, 41A) in his seventh season with the team. 

Hudson Fasching, who missed five games with a lower-body injury, skated in practice for the second consecutive day. He has eight points (3G, 5A) through 35 games this season, along with 37 hits and 21 blocked shots.

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 16, 2024

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at Northwell Health Ice Center. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

Practice 2/16: Patrick Roy

Practice 2/16: Anders Lee

Practice 2/16: Mike Reilly

