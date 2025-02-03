Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out Indefinitely, Mayfield Day to Day with Lower-Body Injuries

Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield are sidelined with lower-body injuries

By Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher

Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and Scott Mayfield is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the New York Islanders announced on Monday afternoon.

Barzal left the game in the final two minutes of regulation in Saturday's 3-2 OT win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after blocking a shot. Barzal has 20 points (6G 14A) through 30 games this season. Barzal also missed 21 games with an upper-body injury from Nov. 1 to Dec. 12.

Mayfield left the game in the second period in Tampa. The defenseman has seven points (2G, 5A) through 50 games played this season, along with 87 blocked shots and 71 hits.

