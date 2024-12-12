Isles Day to Day: Barzal Joins Team for Morning Skate

The New York Islanders saw some positive news on the injury front, as Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech took steps forward in their return to action.

Barzal was a full participant in his first skate with the team since Oct. 30 in Columbus. Barzal missed 20 games after he suffered a upper-body injury. Barzal has five points (2G, 3A) in 10 games this season.

Anthony Duclair was also a full participant in practice after he joined the team for the first time on Tuesday. Duclair missed 25 games since he suffered an injury on Oct. 19 in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Adam Pelech, who took the ice for the fourth straight session with the team, skated in a regular practice jersey. Pelech was sidelined for 19 games since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 1 in Buffalo.