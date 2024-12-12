Isles Day to Day: Barzal Joins Team for Morning Skate

Mathew Barzal skated with the team for first time since Oct. 30, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech shed non-contact jerseys

nyi-barzal-morning-skate
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders saw some positive news on the injury front, as Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech took steps forward in their return to action.

Barzal was a full participant in his first skate with the team since Oct. 30 in Columbus. Barzal missed 20 games after he suffered a upper-body injury. Barzal has five points (2G, 3A) in 10 games this season.

Anthony Duclair was also a full participant in practice after he joined the team for the first time on Tuesday. Duclair missed 25 games since he suffered an injury on Oct. 19 in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Adam Pelech, who took the ice for the fourth straight session with the team, skated in a regular practice jersey. Pelech was sidelined for 19 games since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 1 in Buffalo.

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

The Skinny: Kings 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 3-1 Decision to Kings

Teacher of the Month: Jeffrey Lasher

Isles Day to Day: Duclair Skates

Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

Isles Prospect Report: Dec. 9, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Senators 2

Takeaways: Islanders Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Senators 

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

Takeaways: Strong Second Period Leads Isles to 4-3 Win Over Canes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

The Skinny: Kraken 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall Behind Early, Lose to Kraken 5-2

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Skates, Hogberg Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken

Representing Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off “Means A Lot” to Nelson