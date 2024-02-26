Islanders UK Supporters Club Takes Over UBS Arena

As the New York Islanders UK Supporters Club toured Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena, there was something fitting about a group of Isles fans who had traveled across the pond to check out the Islanders new pond hockey rinks.
The Isles UK Supporters Club, comprised of 20 Islanders fans from the United Kingdom, traveled over 3,000 miles to the United States for a memorable and exciting week-long Isles pilgrimage. The group of devoted Islanders fans felt at home immediately, noticing the community atmosphere of Isles Nation during their visit.
“It’s like a family community,” said Andy Welsh, founder of the Islanders UK Supporters Club. “You can tell everyone here is so friendly and wants to come along and support the team together.”
The Supporters Club went to the Stadium Series together, explored Long Island throughout the week and forged a stronger bond over Islanders hockey. Although they were thousands of miles away from the UK, joining a sea of thousands of Islanders fans to cheer on their favorite team throughout the week made the UK natives feel at home.
“We had great seats, it was just incredible to sit there and see it,” said Cheryl Davies. “Everyone’s been so welcoming and friendly, it’s like a community.”