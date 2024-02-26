Islanders UK Supporters Club Takes Over UBS Arena

Since the UK is far away from NHL action, their journey of developing passion for Islanders hockey is unique for each member. Maciver was on a trip to New York in 2014 where she decided to see an Islander game on a whim. The Islanders topped the Blackhawks in an overtime thriller, but before she left to head back home to London, her husband proposed at Times Square, and they were devoted fans ever since. Maciver and her husband Scott were in Pittsburgh this week and captured Adam Pelech’s overtime goal in Tuesday’s 5-4 OT win over the Penguins.

“When the puck hits the back of the net, the video just stops because I’m going crazy,” Maciver said. “I videoed overtime because I had a feeling they were going to win.”

Saturday’s game was proceeded by a week’s worth of memorable moments and stops on Long Island. The Supporter Club went exploring on Friday - visiting Blue Line Deli, Oyster Bay Brewing Company, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Islanders practice facility at Northwell Health Ice Center - in a grand tour of all the iconic Islanders spots.

“It was one of the best days of the trip,” Welsh said. “We got the sense that the Islanders are a real community team, and these are the places where it stemmed from. We loved it.”

Though Saturday’s game was the first time many members got to experience UBS Arena, it was not their first Islanders game, as the group had the opportunity to attend the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium. Being in town for a special game in a unique outdoor environment was unforgettable for the group to say the least.

“It was once in a lifetime,” Welsh said. “The game was just really special, it’s something where you'll ask all of the group and it will literally live with us for the rest of our lives. It was just brilliant.”

At the end of Saturday’s game, the group took over center ice at UBS to take a group picture, raising flags and cheering for the blue and orange. Throughout the week’s experience, the group forged a stronger bond over Islanders hockey and have a full slate of memories they’ll never forget.

“It’s nice because we’re from all over the UK, so it’s nice to get together,” Ashleigh Walsh said. “We’ve got such a good bond as friends and this trip is bringing us even closer together.”