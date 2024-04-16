Islanders to face Hurricanes in Round One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New York Islanders will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Round1_Matchup_1920x1080_V2
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Round One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

The Islanders enter the postseason as the third seed in the Metropolitan Division and will go head-to-head with the second place Carolina Hurricanes. This marks the second consecutive year the teams have met in the postseason and not only is it a rematch of last year's playoffs, but there's an added animosity of division rivalry. 

Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat are tied for the team lead of 33 goals, while Mathew Barzal leads in points with 80. Noah Dobson racked up the most assists (70). 

For the Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho is atop the leaderboard in goals (36) and points (89), while Seth Jarvis leads the team with 13 power-play goals.

After the Islanders fell to the Canes in six games in last year's postseason, they got a bit of revenge in the regular season,  taking the edge on the season series 2-1-1. The playoff rematch is on the horizon.

A season series schedule will be released at a later date. Find out more on how to secure playoff tickets here.

