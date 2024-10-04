Islanders to Raise Fifth Puppy in Partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation

Meet the latest Isles pup, a future Guide Dog who will assist an individual who is blind or has low vision, and whose name will be voted on by Isles fans

1920x1080 (4)
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

There’s a new dog in town!

The New York Islanders and the Guide Dog Foundation are teaming up to raise a fifth pup, as part of their Puppy with a Purpose Program.

The 11-week-old yellow lab puppy will embark on a 14–18-month training program before being matched with someone who is blind or has low vision. The total cost to breed, raise,train and placeone assistance dog costs over $50,000, but all services are at no cost to the individual.

Islanders fans will have the chance to pick out a name for the adorable little lab. Voting opens on Friday, Oct. 4 and closes on Oct. 8, as the new name will be unleashed during the Isles home opener at UBS Arena on Oct. 10 vs Utah.

The newest Puppy with a Purpose follows a furry lineage of previous Isles pups Radar, Tori, Monte and Jethro, all doggos who have been or are currently in training.

Name the new Isles Puppy!

Cast your vote to name the new Islanders Puppy with a Purpose, in partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation. Voting closes on Oct. 8 at noon.

Jethro, the most recent Puppy with a Purpose with the Foundation’s sister organization America’s VetDogs, was introduced to Isles Nation in the fall of 2023, began formal training on Oct. 1 to become a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities. Jethro will still make several appearances throughout the season, utilizing UBS Arena as a training site with his certified Service Dog Instructor before being matched with his veteran or first responder in the Spring.

Keep an eye out for the newest Islanders Puppy with a Purpose at Islanders games and events this season. More information about the team’s puppy calendar will be released at a later date.

AR309224
AR309349
AR309318
AR309362
AR309323
+5 AR309209
AR309213
AR309269
AR309306
AR309257
AR309243

PHOTOS: Puppy with a Purpose 5.0

Snapshots of the Isles newest pup. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

News Feed

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Exciting New Food Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Joins Isles for Practice

Northwell Pond Returns Prior to Islanders’ Preseason Game on Oct. 4 Ice Rink Opens to Community

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 14

UBS Arena Adds Universal Changing Table

UBS Arena and Delaware North Unveil Exciting New Food and Beverage Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 New York Islanders Season 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 13

Takeaways: Palmieri Lifts Isles to 4-3 Win Over Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Down to One Group

Takeaways: Islanders Best Devils 5-1 in Fourth Preseason Matchup 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Takeaways: Isles Shut Out by Flyers 2-0

Calle Odelius Takes on Second Training Camp

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

MacLean Forging Ahead, Looking to Pick Up Where He Left Off Last Season