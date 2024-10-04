Islanders to Raise Fifth Puppy in Partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation

There’s a new dog in town!

The New York Islanders and the Guide Dog Foundation are teaming up to raise a fifth pup, as part of their Puppy with a Purpose Program.

The 11-week-old yellow lab puppy will embark on a 14–18-month training program before being matched with someone who is blind or has low vision. The total cost to breed, raise,train and placeone assistance dog costs over $50,000, but all services are at no cost to the individual.

Islanders fans will have the chance to pick out a name for the adorable little lab. Voting opens on Friday, Oct. 4 and closes on Oct. 8, as the new name will be unleashed during the Isles home opener at UBS Arena on Oct. 10 vs Utah.

The newest Puppy with a Purpose follows a furry lineage of previous Isles pups Radar, Tori, Monte and Jethro, all doggos who have been or are currently in training.