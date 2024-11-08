Islanders to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 9 vs Devils

The New York Islanders are celebrating Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ford

_1920x1080_Artillery
By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

To honor and celebrate active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, the New York Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night on Saturday as the Isles welcome in the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Islanders camo trucker hat, presented by Ford. Isles Lab will also be selling limited-edition military-themed merchandise on Saturday. The arena will also glow green to honor military veterans for the special initiative, and four military vehicles will be on display on the Solo Stove Plaza.

More than 350 tickets have been donated to local military members and their families courtesy of the Islanders Children’s Foundation and NY Islanders Team members.

JERSEY AUCTION

The Islanders are holding an auction for autographed military-themed jerseys for Military Appreciation Night. Jerseys are autographed by corresponding players.

Bidding is open now through November 10th at 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation. Winners will also receive two lower-bowl tickets to one of the following games: Saturday, Nov. 30 or Saturday, Dec. 7.

I Salute Placards

Blank I Salute Placards can be downloaded and printed and will also be available at section 109 and the Ford table. Fill out the placard to honor a military member.

PLACARD MOMENT

Fans will have the opportunity to create “I Salute” placards to salute military members and post on social media.

Blank placards will be available at the Community Relations table at section 109 and the Ford table on the concourse next to the MSG desk. Guests can also enjoy a photo op station that will be set up on gameday.

A moment for fans to hold the placards at UBS Arena will take place in the first period during the second media timeout.

Fans can download their placard ahead of time HERE.

Islanders Built Ford Tough Military Tribute

Ford, the New York Islanders, and the Islanders Children's Foundation are proud to honor service members, veterans, and their families.

Nominate an active military member or veteran by February 1, 2025 for a chance to win a brand new Ford Truck.

BUILT FORD TOUGH MILITARY TRIBUTE

Ford, the New York Islanders, and the Islanders Children's Foundation are proud to honor service members, veterans, and their families.

Nominations are open for the Military Ford Tribute starting on Saturday at 9 a.m. Click HERE to nominate a military member who best amplifies leadership, courage, integrity and dedication to community. One lucky veteran will receive a brand-new Ford Truck at the end of the 2024-25 regular season.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

Fans in attendance are in for a special puck drop. Look to the rafters as Pararescuemen from the 103rd Rescue Squadron, of the 106th Rescue Wing stationed in Westhampton Beach, rappel with the nation's colors to deliver the night's puck to center ice.

2425_158_Miltary-Mystery-Pucks_Arena_1920x1080

FUNDRAISERS

A mystery puck fundraiser will be held on Saturday, where autographed pucks will be available for purchase for $50 at the Community Relations table at section 109. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the Hockey with a Heart Charities: United Heroes League, Building Home for Heroes and A Soldier’s Journey Home.

The 50/50 raffle will also benefit the Military Appreciation Night’s Hockey with a Heart partners.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

Nov. 9, 2024 - United Heroes League

The mission of United Heroes League is to help military families heal, build friendships, and engagement in their communities through sports. They do this by providing access to a wide range of sports activities. Through United Heroes League these kids get to play on sports teams, get equipment, and go to camps and training clinics all at no cost to the military family. They even get to meet and spend time with professional athletes. That's why more than 100 pro athletes and 39 sports teams have signed on to help. Be a hero by helping a hero.

Nov. 9, 2024 - Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes® is determined and devoted to bringing renewed hope to our nation’s injured veterans, first responders and their families. The organization builds or modifies homes, and gifts them, mortgage-free, to injured veterans, first responders and their families, while providing support services to enable them to build better and brighter lives and reach new heights. It’s truly an honor to serve the men and women who have courageously served and sacrificed for our country.

Nov. 9, 2024 - A Soldier’s Journey Home

A Soldier’s Journey Home mission is simple: with volunteers from all over the country, we galvanize the local community and build a specially-adapted, mortgage-free home for a veteran with disabilities to give back for the sacrifices they have made on our behalf and on behalf of our nation.

