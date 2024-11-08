Islanders to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 9 vs Devils

To honor and celebrate active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, the New York Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night on Saturday as the Isles welcome in the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Islanders camo trucker hat, presented by Ford. Isles Lab will also be selling limited-edition military-themed merchandise on Saturday. The arena will also glow green to honor military veterans for the special initiative, and four military vehicles will be on display on the Solo Stove Plaza.

More than 350 tickets have been donated to local military members and their families courtesy of the Islanders Children’s Foundation and NY Islanders Team members.