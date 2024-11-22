Islanders to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 23

The Islanders will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Northwell, when the Islanders host the Blues on Saturday

By New York Islanders
The New York Islanders are showing their support in the fight against cancer when the team hosts its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night at UBS Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, when the Isles host the St. Louis Blues.

A series of special elements and activities will be featured in-arena in support of those who are currently fighting, have overcome or have lost the battle against cancer. The UBS Arena lanterns will be illuminated lavender to set the scene, while the dasher boards will turn lavender to support the cause.

“What the New York Islanders and the NHL does, it’s something really important that needs to continue,” Casey Cizikas said. “Cancer has affected everybody in their lifetime, it’s not easy when someone you love is going through something like that.”

Isles Lab and the Isles Pro Shop will be selling limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP AND MILITARY HERO

The ceremonial puck drop will feature Islanders employee of 15 years, Bobby Marsala, who is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

The Military Hero of the Game presented by Ford is a cancer survivor.

HFC Jersey Auction is live!

Bid on autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys until Dec. 1. Winning bid includes two tickets to an upcoming game. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.

JERSEY AUCTION

To raise awareness and provide funding for support, the Islanders and Northwell are holding a Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Auction, open now through Dec. 1 at 10 p.m.

Lavender Islanders jerseys will be signed by the corresponding player and the winner will receive two tickets to the home game on Monday, December 23, 2024 or Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at UBS Arena.

Bid HERE

Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.

FUNDRAISERS

A mystery puck fundraiser will be held on Saturday, where autographed pucks will be available for purchase for $50 at the Community Relations table located between sections 109-110. All pucks are autographed and concealed. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the evening's Hockey with a Heart Charities: American Cancer Society, V Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation (Northwell Cancer Institute).

The 50/50 raffle will also benefit Hockey Fight Cancer Night's Hockey with a Heart partners. The National Bone Marrow Registry will also be tabling at the game, with information on how fans can make a difference by participating in the Bone Marrow Registry Drive.

Stand Up To Cancer Placards

Blank Stand Up To Cancer placards can be downloaded and printed and will also be available at section 109. Fill out a placard to honor any loved one fighting or those that fought a battle.

PLACARD MOMENT

In conjunction with Stand Up 2 Cancer, the Islanders are strong support in the fight against cancer and will hold a special placard moment in the second media timeout in the first period of Saturday’s game.

Fans can fill out a blank placard HERE or in-person at the Community Relations Table located between sections 109-110 to write the name of a loved one who is fighting, an inspirational message of encouragement.

A photo op station will be available nearby for guests to take photos and hold their placards.

DAY OF BEAUTY GUESTS

On October 24, the Islanders and Northwell treated 10 breast cancer survivors and thrivers to luxurious spa treatments at the Garden City Hotel for a Day of Beauty.

The women, who celebrated their shared resilience alongside the emotional support of Islanders wives and girlfriends at the event, were invited to Saturday’s game to enjoy Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER SKATE

The Hockey Fights Cancer Skate will take place at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena, a special event where pediatric cancer survivors, healthcare heroes and first responders will take the ice at 4 p.m.

Northwell is supporting over 100 participants including survivors and their family members.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART PARTNERS

Nov. 23, 2024 - American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society strives to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity, to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Nov. 23, 2024 - V Foundation

The mission of the V Foundation is simple – we fund game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate victory over cancer and save lives.

Nov. 23, 2024 - Northwell Health Foundation

The Northwell Health Foundation mission is to inspire the most people in our communities to advance Northwell Health by giving to the best of their ability.

