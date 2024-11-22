Islanders to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 23

The New York Islanders are showing their support in the fight against cancer when the team hosts its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night at UBS Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, when the Isles host the St. Louis Blues.

A series of special elements and activities will be featured in-arena in support of those who are currently fighting, have overcome or have lost the battle against cancer. The UBS Arena lanterns will be illuminated lavender to set the scene, while the dasher boards will turn lavender to support the cause.

“What the New York Islanders and the NHL does, it’s something really important that needs to continue,” Casey Cizikas said. “Cancer has affected everybody in their lifetime, it’s not easy when someone you love is going through something like that.”

Isles Lab and the Isles Pro Shop will be selling limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise.