Islanders to Host First Responders Knight vs Vegas

The New York Islanders are honoring first responders in the community during Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights

Web Showcase
By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual First Responders Night, presented by Northwell Health, at UBS Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

First Responders Night is centered around honoring healthcare workers, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters, who selflessly protect and serve the community day in, day out.

"It's awesome that we do First Responders Night," Bo Horvat said. "They're putting their lives on the line every day, whether it's fighting fires, in the hospitals or in the streets. It's amazing."

COMMUNITY HERO PROGRAM

Each month, the Islanders and Northwell Health honor local first responders by selecting a standout individual who makes a difference in the local community. Nominees and their families will be in attendance for First Responders Night.

Over 200 tickets were given to nominees, their families and Northwell healthcare workers to enjoy the game and the special evening.

First responder Samantha Hrbek will be honored as the game's Community Hero in the second intermission of Tuesday's game.

Hrbek is an EMT with Northwell CEMS who recently became a registered nurse (RN). Her experience as an EMT played a crucial role in shaping her nursing education and skills. Hrbek has been an integral part of CEMS since the beginning of the partnership with the New York Islanders and is excited to continue contributing to the team. She looks forward to furthering her career with Northwell and expanding her expertise in both EMS and nursing.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

FDNY firefighter Brian Downey, NYPD officer Aaron Klein and paramedic William Bailey will team up for Tuesday’s ceremonial puck drop.

Downey started working for the FDNY in 2005 as an EMT assigned to Jamaica, Queens. In 2008 became a firefighter at Lader 41 in the Bronx. Since has become a member of Hillside Hurricanes Tower Ladder 127 in Jamaica, Queens. Brian’s father is retired FDNY and his brother is a lieutenant. Downey and his wife Kate have three sons, Jack, Owen and James.

Klein joined the New York City Police Department in July 2004 and has over 20 years of service. The last nine and a half years he has been serving as an executive in the NYPD’s Detective Bureau overseeing thousands of cases. Inspector Klein is currently the Commanding Officer of Detective Borough Brooklyn North.

Bailey has dedicated over three decades to EMS, beginning his career in 1991. For 25 years, he served as a paramedic at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he became known for his exceptional skills and commitment to patient care. Throughout his career, William has delivered compassionate, high-quality care to individuals across New York City, ensuring their well-being in times of crisis. His experience and kindness have made him a respected figure in the EMS community.

FRN_MysteryPucks_1920x1080

FLAG CAPTAIN

Tuesday's Flag Captain is Bianca Lugo.

Lugo is an EMT and a proud mother, balancing the challenges of both roles with a passion for helping others and is working towards becoming a paramedic. Her journey is made possible by the unwavering support of her department, which has always encouraged her professional development and personal growth. The guidance and teamwork make all the difference, allowing her to pursue her goals with confidence.

CONCOURSE ACTIVATIONS

First responder vehicles will be on display on the concourse on Tuesday evening, including an FDNY truck and ambulance, two vehicles from the Elmont Fire Department and ambulances and NYPD vehicles.

MYSTERY PUCKS

New to this year’s First Responders Night are limited-edition mystery pucks. The concealed, autographed pucks will be sold for $50 each at the Community Relations table at section 109/110 and proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

BAKE BACK AMERICA

The Islanders are partnering with Bake Back America. The non-profit organization will be tabling on the concourse and will be spearheading a first responder card station where fans can stop by and create cards that will be distributed to first responders in the community.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART PARTNERS

Tunnel to Towers and Answer the Call are Tuesday’s Hockey with a Heart charity partners benefitting from Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle.

Feb. 4, 2025 - Tunnel to Towers

Since 9/11, Tunnel to Towers have been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers are committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Feb. 4, 2025 - Answer the Call

The mission of Answer the Call the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund is to support the families of New York City Police Officers, Firefighters, Port Authority Police, and EMS Personnel who have been killed in the line of duty.

Related Content

Community Hero Supported by Northwell: EMT Michael Rodriguez

Community Hero Supported by Northwell: Firefighter/EMT Andrej Ceckowski

Community Hero Supported by Northwell: Suffolk County Police Officer Sameer Malik

Community Hero Supported by Northwell: NYPD 1st Grade Detective Fred Washington

News Feed

New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out Indefinitely, Mayfield Day to Day with Lower-Body Injuries

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-3 Decision to Panthers

Isles Day to Day: Duclair In, Barzal and Mayfield Out Against Panthers

Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

Takeaways: Isles Pull Off Gutsy 3-2 OT Win Against Lightning

Boqvist Brings Puck-Moving, Skating Skills to the Blue Line

Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates in Tampa

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Islanders Claim Adam Boqvist From Florida

Pitney Bowes Named Official Shipping Technology Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Isles Extend Win Streak to Six Games with 3-0 Shutout Against Flyers

The Story Behind the Islanders First Girls International Travel Team