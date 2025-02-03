Islanders to Host First Responders Knight vs Vegas

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual First Responders Night, presented by Northwell Health, at UBS Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

First Responders Night is centered around honoring healthcare workers, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters, who selflessly protect and serve the community day in, day out.

"It's awesome that we do First Responders Night," Bo Horvat said. "They're putting their lives on the line every day, whether it's fighting fires, in the hospitals or in the streets. It's amazing."

COMMUNITY HERO PROGRAM

Each month, the Islanders and Northwell Health honor local first responders by selecting a standout individual who makes a difference in the local community. Nominees and their families will be in attendance for First Responders Night.

Over 200 tickets were given to nominees, their families and Northwell healthcare workers to enjoy the game and the special evening.

First responder Samantha Hrbek will be honored as the game's Community Hero in the second intermission of Tuesday's game.

Hrbek is an EMT with Northwell CEMS who recently became a registered nurse (RN). Her experience as an EMT played a crucial role in shaping her nursing education and skills. Hrbek has been an integral part of CEMS since the beginning of the partnership with the New York Islanders and is excited to continue contributing to the team. She looks forward to furthering her career with Northwell and expanding her expertise in both EMS and nursing.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

FDNY firefighter Brian Downey, NYPD officer Aaron Klein and paramedic William Bailey will team up for Tuesday’s ceremonial puck drop.

Downey started working for the FDNY in 2005 as an EMT assigned to Jamaica, Queens. In 2008 became a firefighter at Lader 41 in the Bronx. Since has become a member of Hillside Hurricanes Tower Ladder 127 in Jamaica, Queens. Brian’s father is retired FDNY and his brother is a lieutenant. Downey and his wife Kate have three sons, Jack, Owen and James.

Klein joined the New York City Police Department in July 2004 and has over 20 years of service. The last nine and a half years he has been serving as an executive in the NYPD’s Detective Bureau overseeing thousands of cases. Inspector Klein is currently the Commanding Officer of Detective Borough Brooklyn North.

Bailey has dedicated over three decades to EMS, beginning his career in 1991. For 25 years, he served as a paramedic at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he became known for his exceptional skills and commitment to patient care. Throughout his career, William has delivered compassionate, high-quality care to individuals across New York City, ensuring their well-being in times of crisis. His experience and kindness have made him a respected figure in the EMS community.