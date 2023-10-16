News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023
Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 

Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 
Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 
New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview

New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview
Isles Itching for Opening Night 

Isles Itching for Opening Night 
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12
Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled
Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider

Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider
Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023
The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”
Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate
Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game

Islanders and UBS Arena collaborating with Flores Restaurant to serve authentic Salvadoran dishes for game against Arizona

nyi-tacos-1
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

As part of Tuesday’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the New York Islanders are adding some authentic Latinx flavors to the food offerings at UBS Arena. 

The team has partnered with Flores Restaurant, an El Salvadoran eatery in Brentwood, and owner Miguel Flores to bring special concession items to UBS Arena for Tuesday’s tilt.

Flores will be serving up tacos and traditional Salvadoran pupusas – corn-based griddle flatbreads with different fillings and toppings – at Market 103. Three different types of pupusas will be available (cheese, beans and cheese and revueltas) along with beef and chicken tacos.

“I would love to introduce this part of my food here,” Flores said. “Once people taste it, they’re going to stay with it. They’re going to love them. It’s very exciting for me.”

nyi-pupusas-1

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

Flores moved to Long Island in 1983 and started his restaurant in 2001, noting a lack of Salvadoran restaurants in the area and filling a need by serving up traditional dishes, like his signature pupusas. His restaurant has been a mainstay in Brentwood ever since.

“You have to have quality in everything you sell,” Flores said. “If you buy good stuff, good quality, and you’re really clear with everything you do, you have the power to grow and make good food. For me, that’s part of my success, quality.”

Flores raised his family on Long Island, so when the Islanders and UBS Arena approached him about collaborating for Tuesday’s game – as well as the two Los Temerarios concerts last week – he jumped at the chance. While he didn’t grow up with hockey in El Salvador, his move to Long Island coincided with the Islanders’ fourth Stanley Cup and he has followed the Isles ever since.

<center><h3 class="promoTitle">Hispanic Heritage Celebration</h3><p class="promoGameDetails">vs. ARI | Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 7:30 PM</p></center>

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

vs. ARI | Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 7:30 PM

The first 200 fans who purchase a special ticket will receive a ¡Vamos Islanders hat!

“For me, being from Long Island, I’m an Islanders fan, no doubt about it,” Flores said. “For a team that represents Long Island, my heart is with the Islanders… Everyone who knows the Islanders has to be proud to have a professional team that represents Long Island and New York.”

Fans can find Flores’ stand at Market 103 on Tuesday night. Additionally, fans who purchase a special ticket will receive a ¡Vamos Islanders hat!

Related Content

¡Vamos Islanders! Enter to Win Tickets

¡Vamos Islanders! Enter to Win Tickets
Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season