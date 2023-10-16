Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game

As part of Tuesday’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the New York Islanders are adding some authentic Latinx flavors to the food offerings at UBS Arena.

The team has partnered with Flores Restaurant, an El Salvadoran eatery in Brentwood, and owner Miguel Flores to bring special concession items to UBS Arena for Tuesday’s tilt.

Flores will be serving up tacos and traditional Salvadoran pupusas – corn-based griddle flatbreads with different fillings and toppings – at Market 103. Three different types of pupusas will be available (cheese, beans and cheese and revueltas) along with beef and chicken tacos.

“I would love to introduce this part of my food here,” Flores said. “Once people taste it, they’re going to stay with it. They’re going to love them. It’s very exciting for me.”