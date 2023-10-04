Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

A new, New York Islanders season calls for some new concession items at UBS Arena.

Executive Chef Ted Donnelly and his team at Delaware North are introducing a series of shareable items, sandwiches, smoked cocktails and more for fans to enjoy at Isles games this season.

“We’re trying to match towards what people want to actually eat, not just these crazy items that look good on Instagram that don't taste good in person,” Donnelly said. “We want to try and match what people feasibly want to eat when they get to the arena with some wow factor.”

There’s sizzle and steak this season from a two-foot-long Italian hero, smoked cocktails and a classic Italian beef sandwich. Fans can also find a lineup of souvenir items, like blue and orange popcorn, or a shareable nacho plate served in a novelty Islanders puck.

Let your eyes feast on the photos below and find out where to get these items come puck drop!