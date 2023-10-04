Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

News Feed

Sandwiches, shareables and souvenirs highlight the new additions at Islanders games this season

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-10

© Dennis DaSilva

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

A new, New York Islanders season calls for some new concession items at UBS Arena.

Executive Chef Ted Donnelly and his team at Delaware North are introducing a series of shareable items, sandwiches, smoked cocktails and more for fans to enjoy at Isles games this season.

“We’re trying to match towards what people want to actually eat, not just these crazy items that look good on Instagram that don't taste good in person,” Donnelly said. “We want to try and match what people feasibly want to eat when they get to the arena with some wow factor.”

There’s sizzle and steak this season from a two-foot-long Italian hero, smoked cocktails and a classic Italian beef sandwich. Fans can also find a lineup of souvenir items, like blue and orange popcorn, or a shareable nacho plate served in a novelty Islanders puck.

Let your eyes feast on the photos below and find out where to get these items come puck drop!

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-17

Slapshot Shareable Nachos will be available at Market 102.

© Dennis DaSilva

Slapshot Shareable Nacho:

Available at Market 102.

The Slapshot Shareable Nachos are meant to be eaten in the seats – but the souvenir puck they come in is meant to be taken home. The 10-inch hollowed out puck offers a sizable portion of the classic snack. The nachos come fully loaded, with crispy tortilla chips topped with chicken tinga, white queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, salsa verde and fresh jalapenos.

The idea is inspired by the mini baseball helmet that dipping dots are typically served in and to create another commemorative piece of the Islanders game experience. The puck measures 10 inches in diameter, so it’s a sizable portion.

“It’s a nice take home,” Donnelly said. “We started with the shareable nachos last year, but this is a version that can be a souvenir item as well.”

Find a friend to share it with and of course, watch for flying pucks!

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-49

The Fear the Schmear sandwich will be available at Market 103.

© Dennis DaSilva

Fear the Schmear

Available at Market 103.

Every New Yorker knows and appreciates a good schmear, which was the thinking behind the Fear the Schmear sandwich.

It’s a large English muffin with a healthy amount of roasted habanero cream cheese schmeared on, topped with seared pork belly and honey and tomato slices to cut some of the heat.

“That came out of wanting to interject that New York deli bagel style of schmear of cream cheese that everybody knows around here,” Donnelly said. “We’re just making it arena friendly.”

Donnelly calls it an anytime breakfast sandwich and it feels appropriate for dinner with its sweet and spicy mix. You might even call it a schmear campaign.

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-57

© Dennis DaSilva

Smoked Cocktails

Available at the American Express Lounge.

Follow the smoke signals to find a new twist on some classic cocktails at the American Express Lounge.

UBS Arena is offering smoked cocktails this season, so classics like a Manhattan or a Paloma can get a smoke infusion. It looks like something from Chef’s Table, but there’s substance here as well as style.

“It sort of rounds out the flavor and adds a little nuance to it,” Donnelly said. “Mezcal or tequila really lend itself to smoke considering there's some smoky components to begin with. Same thing with a bourbon cocktail when you think of charred bourbon barrels. So it’s giving a little more of that essence and a little more show.”

In addition to the smoked cocktails, fans can find frozen cocktails at bars at Sections 109, 118 and 204, and at Belmont Hall, and an NY Islanders Goalie Helmet Beer Tower at the Hyundai Club and Belmont Hall.

As a special drop, three limited edition souvenir mule mugs (orange, blue and stainless steel) will be released throughout the 2023-24 Islanders season. Limited quantities will be available at all bars around the arena, so grab them while you can.

20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-54

The Islanders Goalie Helmet Beer Tower will be available at the Hyundai Club and Belmont Hall.

© Dennis DaSilva

Burgerology Milkshakes

Available at Burgerology at Section 119.

Burgerology is bringing their Rainbow Cookie and Campfire Smore milkshakes to UBS Arena this season.

The Rainbow Cookie milkshake features Italian rainbow cookies ground up into the actual milkshake, along with raspberry puree and vanilla ice cream. It’s topped with another Italian rainbow cookie and the rim of the glass – an Islanders mason jar – is coated with vanilla icing and rainbow sprinkles.

The Campfire milkshake combines all the ingredients and flavors of a smoke into a glass. The milkshake is made up of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, graham cracker crumble, toasted marshmallow syrup and topped with a proper marshmallow.

The Burgerology Classic Cheeseburger and Henry Ford Burger will also be available at Secton 119.

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-44

Blue and Orange Kettle Corn will be available at the Section 110 popcorn stand and at all beer stands around the arena.

© Dennis DaSilva

Blue and Orange Kettle Corn

Available at the Section 110 popcorn stand and at all beer stands around the arena.

The idea here is simple, kettle corn, but Islanders-style.

It’s the next step for the culinary team at UBS Arena after introducing cheddar and caramel popcorns into the mix last year. There’s a local touch as Jeff’s Amazing Kettle Corn, a Long Island based company who also make blue and orange popcorn for the New York Mets, is serving it up.

Cross Check Family Sized Hero

Available at Market 102.

The biggest addition to this year’s food roster is the Cross Check Family Sized Hero. The sandwich is a two-foot Italian baguette, complete with salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar and is served with a ½ lb. of macaroni salad and cole slaw.

It’s a two-foot sandwich, but chef Donnelly suggests finding some teammates and treating it as a four-person meal. A sandwich like this needs a special vessel to carry it, so keep an eye out for the Islanders Yes! Yes! Yes! branded box.

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-47

The Italian Beef Sandwich will be available at Market 102.

© Dennis DaSilva

Italian Beef

Available at Market 102.

Thanks in part to the FX/Hulu hit show The Bear Italian beef sandwiches are having a moment – not that these delicious beef and pepper sandwiches needed any help.

It’s a simple concept, slow herb-roasted beef, garlic jus and crunchy giardiniera on a seeded semolina hero. It’s easy to eat, holds well and tastes great.

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-10

The short rib grilled cheese will be available at Section 231.

© Dennis DaSilva

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Available at Section 231.

There are lot of variations of grilled cheese sandwiches, but this sensational short rib stands out. Two thick slices of buttered and griddled Texas toast, filled with hearty short ribs, caramelized onions and N.Y. cheddar cheese class up this classic staple sandwich.

nyi-food-20230822_F&B_DELAWARENORTH-27

The Grilled Shrimp Po Boy will be available at Market 220.

© Dennis DaSilva

Grilled Shrimp Po Boy

Available at Market 220.

Go crazy for this cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato and spicy aioli, served on crunchy French bread. You won't have to go all the way to NOLA for a taste of New Orleans.

Glaze Donuts

Available at Market 111, Market 203 and a Glaze Donuts-branded portable location at Section 224.

Offerings include New York Islanders-themed, Bavarian cream-filled donut and coffee.