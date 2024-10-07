Islanders Prospect Report: Oct 7, 2024

Cole Eiserman nets his first NCAA goal, Jesse Nurmi is off to a strong start with the London Knights and more in this week’s Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Islanders Prospect Report

EISERMAN SCORES FIRST NCAA GOAL

Cole Eiserman had quite the memorable NCAA debut for Boston University.

The Islanders’ 2024 first-rounder (20th overall) potted a goal in a 5-2 win over Holy Cross on Saturday. Eiserman showcased his skill on the man advantage, going bar down from the right circle at 3:56 of the middle frame to take a 2-0 advantage for the Terriers.

Making the jump to NCAA is a significant transition, and the 18-year-old had a strong showing in his debut. The 6’0,” 200 lbs. forward recorded four shots on goal and racked up 17 penalty minutes.

NURMI’S THREE-ASSIST WEEK

Jesse Nurmi is settling into a new league and picked up a few apples in his first week of game action.

The Finnish winger is starting the season in the OHL with the London Knights after spending his career in the KooKoo system in Finland. Nurmi hit the scoresheet in his Knights debut, registering an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Flint Firebirds on Sept. 27. He recorded the game-winning assist in a 5-2 victory over the Firebirds on Sept. 28 and contributed another helper in a 5-3 win over the Erie Otters on Friday.

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (113th overall) dealt with a lower-body injury that sidelined him for several months last season, but he recorded two assists through 19 Liiga games for KooKoo, along with eight points (4G, 4A) through six games for KooKoo’s U20 squad.

He rebounded this summer in the four-nation World Junior Summer Showcase, scoring seven points (3G, 5A) for Finland in five games. With a fresh start in North America, the 19-year-old is looking to help the defending OHL champions this season and make an impact for the Knights.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 4GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 6GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 7PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | (CSKA Moskva) | 5GP, 2-1-0 2.58 GAA, .916 SV%, 1SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 1GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 17PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 2PIM

