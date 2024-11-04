Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 4, 2024

Per BU Hockey Stats, Eiserman is one of three Terriers since 2002-03 have scored in four straight home games to start the season.

The 18-year-old followed up with an assist in a 5-4 defeat on Saturday, which extended his personal point streak to three games (1G, 2A). With five goals and two assists on the season, Eiserman is the team leader in goals and is tied for the team lead in points.

VELLIEUX TALLIES THREE HELPERS

Xavier Veilleux is showing consistency for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks to start the season and added three assists in the span of two games.

The Islanders 2024 sixth rounder (179th overall) tallied the primary assist of the game-winning goal of a 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids on Friday. Veilleux had a two-assist performance in a 4-1 win over the Chicago Steel on Oct. 26.

Veilleux has eight assists through his first 13 games of the season. The 18-year-old is in his second USHL campaign with the Lumberjacks after he collected 32 points (3G, 29A) in 62 games in the 2023-24 season.

BERG INJURED, MISSED TWO GAMES

Cameron Berg missed two games over the weekend for North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) has six points (3G, 3A) in five games this season. He last played on Oct. 26 in a 4-3 loss to BU. There is no timeline for the center’s return at this time.

North Dakota dropped both contests on the road over the weekend, falling 5-3 to Cornell on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 11GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 3-1-0, 1.96 GAA, .909 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.91 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 13GP, 0G, 8A, 5P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 5GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 4PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 8GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 4PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 8GP, 3G, 1A, 4P, 2PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 6GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 17PIM