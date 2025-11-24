Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 24, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

VEILLEUX POTS HIS SECOND OF THE SEASON

Xavier Veilleux strung together a two-game point streak for Cornell, including his second NCAA goal.

The freshman defenseman scored a power-play goal for Cornell at the 12:47 mark of the first period in their eventual 2-1 win over Union College on Friday.

Veilleux is a mainstay on the power play for Cornell and he kept up his production on the man advantage, notching a power-play assist on the fourth goal of Saturday’s 6-1 win over RPI.

The Islanders’ 2024 sixth-round pick (179th overall) has four points (2G, 2A) through eight games of his first season in the NCAA.

POLETIN’S PRECIOUS GOAL CELEBRATION

Tomas Poletin made it rain teddy bears with the opening goal for the Kelowna Rockets in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Poletin potted his team-leading 12th goal of the season early in a power play to open the scoring for the Rockets on home ice, with a quick one timer in the slot.