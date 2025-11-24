Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 24, 2025

Veilleux records two power-play points, while Poletin’s goal triggers teddy bear toss in this week’s prospect report

By Rachel Luscher
Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

VEILLEUX POTS HIS SECOND OF THE SEASON

Xavier Veilleux strung together a two-game point streak for Cornell, including his second NCAA goal.

The freshman defenseman scored a power-play goal for Cornell at the 12:47 mark of the first period in their eventual 2-1 win over Union College on Friday.

Veilleux is a mainstay on the power play for Cornell and he kept up his production on the man advantage, notching a power-play assist on the fourth goal of Saturday’s 6-1 win over RPI.

The Islanders’ 2024 sixth-round pick (179th overall) has four points (2G, 2A) through eight games of his first season in the NCAA.

POLETIN’S PRECIOUS GOAL CELEBRATION

Tomas Poletin made it rain teddy bears with the opening goal for the Kelowna Rockets in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Poletin potted his team-leading 12th goal of the season early in a power play to open the scoring for the Rockets on home ice, with a quick one timer in the slot.

The goal was the cue for thousands of fans at Prospera Place to throw teddy bears onto the ice as part of the Western Hockey League’s 2025 Teddy Bear Toss, a tradition where fans throw teddy bears onto the ice following the home team's first goal of the game.

Per the WHL, volunteers sort and distribute the items to local charities and foundations to benefit those in need during the holiday season.

KVASNIKA’S 10TH GOAL OF THE SEASON

Jacob Kvasnicka recorded his 10th goal of the season for the Penticton Vees, reaching the double-digit milestone in his first Canadian Hockey League (CHL) season.

In a tremendous individual effort, Kvasnicka poked the puck through a defender’s legs and raced in on the goalie, burying a backhander to take a commanding 3-0 lead for the Vees.

The 18-year-old is up to 27 points (10G, 17A) through 23 games this season. Kvasnicka, who the Isles drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft, leads the team in scoring.

CHL

Kashawn Aitchenson (Barrie) OHL | 22GP, 16G, 11A, 27P, 31PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 20GP, 6G, 7A, 13P, 0PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 17GP, 8-6-1, 3.97 GAA, .870 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 23GP, 10G, 17A, 27P, 8PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 20GP, 12G, 9A, 21P, 19PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 12GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 5GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 16GP, 8-6-0, 1.96 GAA, .927 SV%, 2 SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 20GP, 1G, 8A, 9P, 10PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0 SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 9GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 4PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 14GP, 5G, 6A, 11P, 2 PIM

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 12GP, 4G, 3A, 7P, 12PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 13GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 10PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 10GP, 6G, 2A, 8P, 2PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 13GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 8PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 8GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 2PIM

