Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 10, 2025

Aitcheson made history in setting a new franchise record for fastest hat trick in team history, breaking the previous mark of 6:54 set in 2015.

The hat trick – which marked the first of his career - also extended his goal streak to six games, where he potted nine goals over that span. Aitcheson leads all blueliners in scoring with 24 points, while his 12 goals are tied for second among all skaters in the league.

GAZMIN PITCHES TWO CONSECUTIVE SHUTOUTS

Dmitry Gamzin is building on his already-strong start to the season with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with back-to-back shutouts.

Gamzin turned aside all 34 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Severstal Cherepovets on Monday, boosting him to a 1.85 GAA and a .933 SV% on the season. He backstopped his team to a 4-0 victory over the HC Sibir Novosibirsk on Saturday in his first shutout of the season.

Gazmin, who the Islanders drafted in the fourth-round of the 2024 NHL Draft (115th overall) has played in parts of the last four seasons with CSKA Moscow, splitting time between the KHL and VHL. The 22-year-old has played all 13 games at the KHL level so far this season. Gazmin’s 1.85 GAA ranks second among all KHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 19GP, 15G, 9A, 24P, 31PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 16GP, 6G, 6A, 12P, 0PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 14GP, 7-6-0, 3.90 GAA, .870 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 18GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 8PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 14GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 12PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 9GP, 7-3-0, 1.85 GAA, .933 SV%, 2SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 16GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 6PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 8GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 4PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 5G, 5A, 10P, 2PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 10GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 12PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 9GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 8PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 6G, 2A, 8P, 0PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 11GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 8PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 4GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM