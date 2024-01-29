Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 29, 2024

Berg, who turned 22 on Monday, is averaging a point-per-game with 26 points (14G, 12A) through 26 games. He scored in seven of his last eight games, with nine points (7G, 2A) over that span. His 14 goals rank second on the team.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 45GP, 5G, 17A, 22P, 44PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 44GP, 26G, 41A, 67P, 40PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 36GP, 16G, 10A, 26P, 8PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 35GP, 0G, 10A, 10P, 48PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 14G, 12A, 26P, 4PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 10PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 22GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 12PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM