Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 29, 2024

The 19-year-old winger has seven points (4G, 3A) in four games since earning the Gold Medal for Team USA in the World Juniors this month.

BERG EXTENDS GOAL STREAK

In an impressive stretch in an already solid first year with North Dakota, Cameron Berg extended his career-long goal streak to five games for the Fighting Hawks on Saturday.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) converted on the power play to tie Saturday’s game at one apiece at 13:20 of the first period, helping North Dakota en route to a 4-2 victory against Denver. The center also netted a goal in Friday’s 5-2 victory with an empty netter to ice the game.