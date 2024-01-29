Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 29, 2024

Finley sets career-high with four points in a game, while Berg extends his goal streak to five games in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
FINLEY’S FOUR-POINT FRENZY

Quinn Finley set a new career high with four-points in a game, helping the Wisconsin Badgers overcome Michigan in a 6-5 OT victory. 

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round draft pick (78th overall) capped off a four-point night with the primary assist on the overtime goal, sending a cross-ice pass in the neutral zone.

In a back-and-forth battle, Finley got the scoring started by ripping a shot from the slot area at 2:01 of the opening frame to tie it up at one apiece. With a goal and three assists on the night, his three helpers (all primary) mark a career-high in assists.

The 19-year-old winger has seven points (4G, 3A) in four games since earning the Gold Medal for Team USA in the World Juniors this month. 

BERG EXTENDS GOAL STREAK 

In an impressive stretch in an already solid first year with North Dakota, Cameron Berg extended his career-long goal streak to five games for the Fighting Hawks on Saturday. 

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) converted on the power play to tie Saturday’s game at one apiece at 13:20 of the first period, helping North Dakota en route to a 4-2 victory against Denver. The center also netted a goal in Friday’s 5-2 victory with an empty netter to ice the game.

Berg, who turned 22 on Monday, is averaging a point-per-game with 26 points (14G, 12A) through 26 games. He scored in seven of his last eight games, with nine points (7G, 2A) over that span. His 14 goals rank second on the team. 

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 45GP, 5G, 17A, 22P, 44PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 44GP, 26G, 41A, 67P, 40PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 36GP, 16G, 10A, 26P, 8PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 35GP, 0G, 10A, 10P, 48PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 14G, 12A, 26P, 4PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 10PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 22GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 12PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM

