Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025

Nelson and Eiserman pick up where they left off after gold medal win, while Berg has two-point night in his week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON, EISERMAN ON FIRE AFTER WORLD JUNIORS

Fresh off a gold medal win for Team USA in the 2025 World Juniors, Notre Dame’s Danny Nelson and Boston University’s Cole Eiserman continue to come up big for their respective teams after showcasing their skills on an international stage.

Eiserman completed his first career NCAA hat trick on Saturday in a 7-4 win over Vermont. The 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft scored his 10th of the season, snapping a shot from the low slot to tie the game at one apiece.

The 18-year-old continued to thrive in the offensive zone, chipping the puck from behind the goal line for a centering feed, and got himself open at the right side of the crease where his one-timer gave the Terriers a 3-1 advantage.

Eiserman capped off his hat trick with a power-play goal in the third period, sending hats flying from the stands of Agganis Arena as he became the first Terrier freshman ever to score at BU’s home arena since it opened in 2005.

Also finding success after the gold medal win is Nelson, who exploded offensively with a three-point game with a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 7-4 win over Michigan.

The Islanders’ 2023 second rounder (49th overall) recorded a pair of assists before burying a goal in the second period - which held as the game winner - to reach nine goals on the season.

The 19-year-old took six shots but was held without a point in a 5-3 loss to Michigan on Friday. In his first two games back since the tourney, Nelson recorded a plus-six rating over the weekend.

BERG’S TWO POINT GAME AFTER INJURY

Cameron Berg is back in the lineup for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and picked up where he left off, scoring a goal and an assist in a 4-3 OT win over Arizona State on Saturday.

Berg’s goal with under 30 seconds left to play forced overtime for North Dakota after he recorded an assist on a second period power-play goal.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) is coming off a lengthy absence due to an injury, playing for the first time since Nov. 9 when he skated in Friday’s 4-1 loss to Arizona, where he recorded five shots on goal.

"100%, full go," Head Coach Brad Berry said of Berg, per North Dakota Hockey on X. "He's an elite player on the ice, never wastes a shift, high skill level. He's a competitor, he's intense."

Berg has 10 points (5G, 5A) in nine games in his fourth NCAA season.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 30GP, 4G, 13A, 17P, 8PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 21GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 12PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.50 GAA, .921 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 5-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .892% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 34GP, 5G, 16A, 21P, 10PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 9GP, 5G, 5A, 10P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 16G, 13A, 29P, 8PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 14GP, 0G, 6A, 6P, 2PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 20GP, 9G, 7A, 16P, 12PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 19GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 18GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 21PIM

