Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON, EISERMAN ON FIRE AFTER WORLD JUNIORS

Fresh off a gold medal win for Team USA in the 2025 World Juniors, Notre Dame’s Danny Nelson and Boston University’s Cole Eiserman continue to come up big for their respective teams after showcasing their skills on an international stage.

Eiserman completed his first career NCAA hat trick on Saturday in a 7-4 win over Vermont. The 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft scored his 10th of the season, snapping a shot from the low slot to tie the game at one apiece.

The 18-year-old continued to thrive in the offensive zone, chipping the puck from behind the goal line for a centering feed, and got himself open at the right side of the crease where his one-timer gave the Terriers a 3-1 advantage.